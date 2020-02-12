By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The digital comedy series "Indoor Boys" scored 15 nominations for the 2020 Indie Series Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop. Wyse is nominated for "Best Lead Actor in a Comedy," while Sean Grandillo and Wesley Taylor are both up for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy." Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox are both nominated for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy." Three out of the six nominees in the "Best Guest Actor in a Comedy" category are Indoors Boys actors, which include Frankie Grande, Kyle Harris, and Michael Tacconi. The same holds true for "Best Guest Actress in a Comedy" where Kathy Fitzgerald, Ann Harada, and Krysta Rodriguez, all secured nods. Finally, Indoor Boys is vying for "Best Ensemble in a Comedy." An award-winning series, Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates, Nate (Alex Wyse) and Luke (Wesley Taylor), as they navigate the boundaries of their friendship, which has no boundaries. The 11th annual Indie Series Awards will take place on April 1 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California. The Indie Series Awards recognize the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series. To learn more information about Indoor Boys or to stream the series, check out their Indoor Boys, created by co-stars Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse , is vying for such major categories as "Best Comedy Series," as well as for "Best Directing in a Comedy," and "Best Writing in a Comedy."Wyse is nominated for "Best Lead Actor in a Comedy," while Sean Grandillo and Wesley Taylor are both up for "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy." Carolee Carmello and Veanne Cox are both nominated for "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy."Three out of the six nominees in the "Best Guest Actor in a Comedy" category are Indoors Boys actors, which include Frankie Grande, Kyle Harris, and Michael Tacconi. The same holds true for "Best Guest Actress in a Comedy" where Kathy Fitzgerald, Ann Harada, and Krysta Rodriguez, all secured nods. Finally, Indoor Boys is vying for "Best Ensemble in a Comedy."An award-winning series, Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates, Nate (Alex Wyse) and Luke (Wesley Taylor), as they navigate the boundaries of their friendship, which has no boundaries.The 11th annual Indie Series Awards will take place on April 1 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California. The Indie Series Awards recognize the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.To learn more information about Indoor Boys or to stream the series, check out their official website More about Indoor Boys, Indie Series Awards, alex wyse, wesley taylor Indoor Boys Indie Series Awards alex wyse wesley taylor