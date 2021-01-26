Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Jillian Clare chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her passion for cooking and baking. She also revealed some of her favorite recipes. "I bake a lot of bread and most of my recipes come from Bonnie Ohara’s bread book," she said. "She’s an incredible bread maker and I love her recipes. I have also been obsessed with 6” cakes recently and trying out different designs. My neighbors are loving the free sweets." Boule Jillian Clare Regarding her inspirations to cook and bake in the kitchen, she said, "A lot of my cake inspiration comes from Instagram. There are a few accounts I’m obsessed with - @cakedbykatie, @bakingwithblondie and @ennahs.cakes have been my favorites recently. Their work is incredible and watching them try new designs is always inspiring to me. When I make bread, I usually do it on days I know we’re making something fun for dinner. If it’s a pasta night, I’ll start my dough early to make a good focaccia. I’ll also make bread if I know I’m seeing a friend…I love the gift of bread." On her all-time favorite recipes and desserts, she said, "The country wheat boule in Bonnie Ohara’s book is my go-to bread. That’s the bread I have around the house for sandwiches, toast, etc.. Her cinnamon roll recipe is out of this world too. I’m pretty random about my cake and cupcakes recipes. I have my own binder of recipes I’ve tried and liked that I pull from." Buche de Noel Jillian Clare For young and aspiring people that wish to try cooking and baking, she encouraged them to "practice." "Not every bake is going to be perfect, but the more you practice, the better you will get. There have been many failed attempts in my house," she admitted. On her plans for the future acting-wise, she said, "I've been lucky to have several auditions lately, so we will see where all that goes. I am also working on a couple scripts at the moment that I’m pretty excited about." Halloween Cake Balls Jillian Clare When asked if she does any New Year's resolutions, she responded, "I try not to do resolutions I know I’ll give up on after a week, but I did want to get my butt moving again. I totally fell off the exercise train during quarantine so I’m back at it. I’ve been doing Yoga with Adrienne’s 30 day Breath journey to ease my way back in." For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you. I am eternally grateful to anyone who has followed my career and I can’t wait to make more movies for you." To learn more about actress Drip Cake Jillian Clare She is drawn to cooking and baking for a variety of reasons. "I'm not sure what it is exactly, but baking just totally relaxes me. I'm a big type A personality and I like that baking is precise. Everything needs to be measured out to just the right amount or the whole bake will be off," she said."I bake a lot of bread and most of my recipes come from Bonnie Ohara’s bread book," she said. "She’s an incredible bread maker and I love her recipes. I have also been obsessed with 6” cakes recently and trying out different designs. My neighbors are loving the free sweets."Regarding her inspirations to cook and bake in the kitchen, she said, "A lot of my cake inspiration comes from Instagram. There are a few accounts I’m obsessed with - @cakedbykatie, @bakingwithblondie and @ennahs.cakes have been my favorites recently. Their work is incredible and watching them try new designs is always inspiring to me. When I make bread, I usually do it on days I know we’re making something fun for dinner. If it’s a pasta night, I’ll start my dough early to make a good focaccia. I’ll also make bread if I know I’m seeing a friend…I love the gift of bread."On her all-time favorite recipes and desserts, she said, "The country wheat boule in Bonnie Ohara’s book is my go-to bread. That’s the bread I have around the house for sandwiches, toast, etc.. Her cinnamon roll recipe is out of this world too. I’m pretty random about my cake and cupcakes recipes. I have my own binder of recipes I’ve tried and liked that I pull from."For young and aspiring people that wish to try cooking and baking, she encouraged them to "practice." "Not every bake is going to be perfect, but the more you practice, the better you will get. There have been many failed attempts in my house," she admitted.On her plans for the future acting-wise, she said, "I've been lucky to have several auditions lately, so we will see where all that goes. I am also working on a couple scripts at the moment that I’m pretty excited about."When asked if she does any New Year's resolutions, she responded, "I try not to do resolutions I know I’ll give up on after a week, but I did want to get my butt moving again. I totally fell off the exercise train during quarantine so I’m back at it. I’ve been doing Yoga with Adrienne’s 30 day Breath journey to ease my way back in."For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you. I am eternally grateful to anyone who has followed my career and I can’t wait to make more movies for you."To learn more about actress Jillian Clare , follow her on Instagram More about Actress, Cooking, Baking, Jillian Clare Actress Cooking Baking Jillian Clare