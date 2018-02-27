Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - World renowned illusionist and magician Michael Grandinetti chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in magic. Growing up, he found magic at the age of five. "I got a magic set for Christmas, and it really shaped my entire life," he said. "I pursued my fascination and love for magic. In my teen years, and certainly as an adult, magic has been my driving force. When I grew up, I watched everything I could on magic on television. I still have that same love for magic that I did all those years ago. My goal is to give the audience the most amazing experience possible," he elaborated. Michael Grandinetti Michael Grandinetti Each day, Grandinetti is a reflective learner, who is always focused on making his live show better and more exciting for his audience. "That's what I constantly think about," he admitted. "That's why this year we went in the interactive direction, because people responded to that. By participating in the act, the audience gets a memory that they don't get simply from watching something." Speaking of reflection, Grandinetti's advice for aspiring magicians is as follows: "Never stop learning. I've been doing magic for over 30 years and I am constantly looking for the best ideas to make my shows better, from a magic, choreography and staging standpoint. Also, perform as much as you can. Get as many shows under your belt as possible, since that will make you more comfortable. That is essential for a performer. You learn through repetition, and that's really important. Finally, don't limit yourself. If you have a goal that you want to go after, whether it is a small or a large goal, go after your goals. Pursue your goals in magic. I did, and I am thankful every minute that I did, because I love what I do. I love being a magician." Grandinetti defined the word success as "happiness." "Being able to wake up every day and doing what you love to do," he said. Digital transformation of magic On the impact of technology, Grandinetti said, "From a staging standpoint, when you are putting on a show, with lighting, you can create beautiful pictures on stage. I'm a big fan of lighting since it can make any show look beautiful. As far as technology goes in people's everyday's lives, I think it makes magic stronger. We have information coming to us constantly. To sit back and stop and watch a magic show and be amazed by something very clean and simple, takes people back to simpler times and it gives people an uplifting feeling that you don't normally get. To be able to sit at a magic show and to be amazed is a rare feeling. Technology makes the magic that much more special these days." Regarding his use of technology in his magic routine, he said, "One of the best ways I use technology is I am constantly researching new ideas and new technologies in magic. I also look back through magic history to find ideas that are long forgotten. The accessibility of all this information today, with everything being online, is fantastic. Also, the design capabilities today are just unbelievable. From a technology and engineering standpoint, technology has been a big help. I can't imagine not having the accessibility to all of the information that we have today." To learn more about Grandinetti's show at Michael Grandinetti Michael Grandinetti publicity photo For more information on illusionist Michael Gradinetti, check out his On April 15, 2018, he will be bringing his magic show to The Paramount in Huntington. "It is a beautiful theater, and we are putting together a really special show for everyone at The Paramount," he said. Regarding his use of technology in his magic routine, he said, "One of the best ways I use technology is I am constantly researching new ideas and new technologies in magic. I also look back through magic history to find ideas that are long forgotten. The accessibility of all this information today, with everything being online, is fantastic. Also, the design capabilities today are just unbelievable. From a technology and engineering standpoint, technology has been a big help. I can't imagine not having the accessibility to all of the information that we have today."To learn more about Grandinetti's show at The Paramount on April 15, check out the venue's homepage For more information on illusionist Michael Gradinetti, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter