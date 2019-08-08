Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor and producer Ian Ziering chatted with Digital Journal about the "90210" reboot, as well as "Zombie Tidal Wave" and his new clothing line. He also paid homage to his late "90210" co-star and friend Luke Perry. "The reboot has been very well-received. The ratings were huge and the reviews were great. It was the biggest pilot launch over the summer. We will see what happens. We have six episodes for the fans out there and we will see if it goes any longer. We are really proud of what we delivered," he added. In Zombie Tidal Wave, Ziering plays the role of Hunter Shaw. It airs on NBC/SyFy on August 17. "I pitched SyFy Zombie Tidal Wave and they loved it. It took a couple of years to get into production because we were busy shooting the Sharknado films, but once the last film was announced, we filmed it in Thailand. This is a movie that is a similar genre, same tone but a completely different story," he said. "What we were able to accomplish with Zombie Tidal Wave was nothing short of amazing," he admitted. "In Thailand, the tide goes out for five or six miles, so any boats that are left close to the shore end up lying in the sand. It looks like a tidal wave hit the place twice a day," he said with a sweet laugh. In addition, Ziering also launched a new clothing line, Ziering revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Time Folding Back on Itself." Each day, the heartthrob actor is motivated by his wife and children. "My family is my 'why' for everything," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to be persistent and act every day. "Be persistent. Act every day, even if you are not getting paid for it. You have to hone your skills every day, whether that's in front of the camera or in class. It's a craft. Work every day," he said. He is a firm believer that "success unshared is failure." When asked to reflect in a rearview mirror over the past decade, he said, "I see a pretty lucky guy who married an incredible woman and has two fantastic kids, and has been very lucky in his career." Ziering also paid a moving tribute to his late actor friend, Digital age of entertainment On being an actor in this digital age, Ziering noted that "the landscape of the entertainment industry has changed" quite a bit. "When I was on 90210 the first time around, there was no Instagram or social media," he said. "Now, social media is a big part of our lives and all over the world, and we acknowledge that and it gives the fans the opportunity to engage with the actors and I enjoy it. It's a blast," he added. Ziering shared that streaming services have changed the entertainment business substantially. "It's a very competitive world out there. The demand for attention is spread across many different platforms across many different mediums. It's tough," he said. For his loyal fans, he extended his gratitude for all of their support. "I am very proud to be a part of projects that touch people in a positive way," he said. "I am happy to be involved in those projects and I am grateful that the fans support me in doing them." To learn more about Ian Ziering, follow him on On the 90210 reboot, Ziering said, "It is very exciting to be able to revisit some of the things I did way back when the show was on initially and working with my friends that I've known for so long. It has been a real treat.""The reboot has been very well-received. The ratings were huge and the reviews were great. It was the biggest pilot launch over the summer. We will see what happens. We have six episodes for the fans out there and we will see if it goes any longer. We are really proud of what we delivered," he added.In Zombie Tidal Wave, Ziering plays the role of Hunter Shaw. It airs on NBC/SyFy on August 17. "I pitched SyFy Zombie Tidal Wave and they loved it. It took a couple of years to get into production because we were busy shooting the Sharknado films, but once the last film was announced, we filmed it in Thailand. This is a movie that is a similar genre, same tone but a completely different story," he said."What we were able to accomplish with Zombie Tidal Wave was nothing short of amazing," he admitted. "In Thailand, the tide goes out for five or six miles, so any boats that are left close to the shore end up lying in the sand. It looks like a tidal wave hit the place twice a day," he said with a sweet laugh.In addition, Ziering also launched a new clothing line, Wood & York . "This is really exciting. I am very passionate about this. I like to do things regardless of what they are if there is a creative slant to it. Fashion has always been something that was of great interest to me. I hope the people will love it," he said.Ziering revealed that the title of the current chapter of his life is: "Time Folding Back on Itself."Each day, the heartthrob actor is motivated by his wife and children. "My family is my 'why' for everything," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to be persistent and act every day. "Be persistent. Act every day, even if you are not getting paid for it. You have to hone your skills every day, whether that's in front of the camera or in class. It's a craft. Work every day," he said.He is a firm believer that "success unshared is failure."When asked to reflect in a rearview mirror over the past decade, he said, "I see a pretty lucky guy who married an incredible woman and has two fantastic kids, and has been very lucky in his career."Ziering also paid a moving tribute to his late actor friend, Luke Perry , who passed away in March at the age of 52. "It still remains difficult to me," he said. "It is very hard to reconcile losing a dear friend."On being an actor in this digital age, Ziering noted that "the landscape of the entertainment industry has changed" quite a bit. "When I was on 90210 the first time around, there was no Instagram or social media," he said."Now, social media is a big part of our lives and all over the world, and we acknowledge that and it gives the fans the opportunity to engage with the actors and I enjoy it. It's a blast," he added.Ziering shared that streaming services have changed the entertainment business substantially. "It's a very competitive world out there. The demand for attention is spread across many different platforms across many different mediums. It's tough," he said.For his loyal fans, he extended his gratitude for all of their support. "I am very proud to be a part of projects that touch people in a positive way," he said. "I am happy to be involved in those projects and I am grateful that the fans support me in doing them."To learn more about Ian Ziering, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Ian Ziering, 90210, reboot, luke perry, Actor Ian Ziering 90210 reboot luke perry Actor zombie tidal wave