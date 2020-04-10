Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment 'Hook' actor Ryan J Francis chatted with Digital Journal about writing, producing and directing "Green Valley," as well as being a part of "The Bay," and being a filmmaker in the digital age. He described his experience playing a teenage Peter Pan in Hook as "once in a lifetime." "Getting to work with Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Maggie Smith was surreal. So many talented people in one film, all Academy Award winners. And the sets were truly awesome. This was pre-computer graphics, so everything was practical. They even built a life-size version of Hook's ship, and it was literally floating inside a sound stage on the Sony lot in Culver City. An experience I will never forget," he said. Francis had nothing but the kindest remarks about appearing on the hit digital drama series, The Bay, on Amazon Prime. "Well, I adore Gregori, Kristos, and Celeste. So getting to be a part of The Bay family was special. It's such a fun and dynamic show. I was never a fan of soaps until I watched The Bay, and now I'm hooked. They have really done an excellent job and have come so far with the show. They are an inspiration of mine. Their hard work and dedication is something I really admire," he said. On being an artist and filmmaker in the digital age, Francis said, "Well, I am at the age where I was able to see it all, from film to digital. I've seen the transfer, and it's been quite fascinating. You certainly get more takes lol. And it's made it easier for younger people to get involved and be more creative. It really expanded the universe. Most importantly, for me, is that you can do more in less time. You can use more cameras on the same shot, getting more angles. It really helps with pace and performance, which I find critical." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Really learn and study your craft and business. Take all kinds of jobs on set, not just that of an actor. There is nothing like a set experience. See how things get done. Learn as much as you can from all aspects of the process. It will all help immensely with one's acting career. And never give up. One job can change everything in an instant." Francis listed the following actors as his dream acting partners: Johnny Depp, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, and Regina King. He defined the word success as contentment in life. "There is nothing greater than being happy other than being healthy—both of which I thank the universe for every single day," he said. For his fans, he concluded about Green Valley, "Stay tuned!" To learn more about Ryan J. Francis, follow him on Instagram , and check out his IMDb page