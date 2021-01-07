Hit digital series 'The Bay' to air remastered original episodes

These episodes will air live at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. PST and fans will be able to relive the storylines and binge the series all over again from the very beginning.
Fans and viewers can enjoy a trip down memory lane, where they can watch 10 episodes (30 minutes in duration) each Tuesday on Popstar! TV. They can also enjoy some never-before-seen remastered footage.
To stream or binge episodes of The Bay
, check out the Popstar! TV website
. It was proclaimed by Digital Journal
as the "greatest digital drama series of 2020."
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment