article imageHit digital series 'The Bay' to air remastered original episodes

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Tuesday, January 12, the hit digital drama series, "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, will be back with remastered original episodes from the beginning.
These episodes will air live at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. PST and fans will be able to relive the storylines and binge the series all over again from the very beginning.
Fans and viewers can enjoy a trip down memory lane, where they can watch 10 episodes (30 minutes in duration) each Tuesday on Popstar! TV. They can also enjoy some never-before-seen remastered footage.
To stream or binge episodes of The Bay, check out the Popstar! TV website. It was proclaimed by Digital Journal as the "greatest digital drama series of 2020."
Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Hit digital series 'The Bay' to air remastered original episodes