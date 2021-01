Hit digital series 'The Bay' to air remastered original episodes

Starting TUESDAY catch digitally remastered ORIGINAL episodes LIVE at 8p ET/5p PT (encore presentation at 11p ET/8p PT) & relive the stories all over again! Find @plex.tv or @watchstirr on @appletv @rokuplayer @amazonfiretv to watch Popstar! TV FREE! Don’t miss it! #BingeTheBay pic.twitter.com/MAdnCi4xxk — The Bay the Series (@TheBaytheSeries) January 7, 2021

Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment

These episodes will air live at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. PST and fans will be able to relive the storylines and binge the series all over again from the very beginning.Fans and viewers can enjoy a trip down memory lane, where they can watch 10 episodes (30 minutes in duration) each Tuesday on Popstar! TV. They can also enjoy some never-before-seen remastered footage.To stream or binge episodes of The Bay, check out the Popstar! TV website . It was proclaimed by Digital Journal as the "greatest digital drama series of 2020."