New York - Fine art photographer Helen L. Collen is the wife of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collen of Def Leppard. She chatted about her photographic exhibit at 393 Broadway in Manhattan. It is curated by veteran rocker Phil Collen of Def Leppard and produced by Jody Britt of Britt Fine Art Consulting. Her exhibit will be comprised of 50 pieces of work. "I did a gallery showing in Los Angeles, which was called 'Gratitude.' I have been shooting fervently for the past six years, and I realized that my work started to overflow everything. My husband suggested that I get a website, which I did," she said. This photographic exhibit is special since it will take place one day before her son, Jaxson's, first birthday. "This exhibit will be double the celebration," she said. "I am looking forward to this event. It is going to be amazing," she said. A native of Brooklyn, Collen is stoked with the fact that her husband, Phil, the lead guitarist of Def Leppard was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past March. "That was great and long overdue," she said. "It happened at the right place at the right time. It has been a really good year." To learn more about the photographic work of Helen L. Collen, check out her official website. This "Gratitude" event will take place on May 20 at 393 NYC Pop Up Space, where it will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5p.m. "New York feels like coming home," she said. "It is extremely ecstatic relief. It's like a dream come true to do this in my hometown."

