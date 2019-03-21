Email
article imageHeather Tom scores 2019 Emmy nod for 'The Bold and The Beautiful'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran daytime actress Heather Tom has a major reason to be festive. She secured a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series."
Tom is nominated alongside fellow co-star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Laura Wright (General Hospital), as well as Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives) and Maura West (General Hospital).
Throughout her respected career in the entertainment business, Tom has earned a total of five Daytime Emmy awards, two of which were for her work on The Young and The Restless as Victoria Newman, and three subsequent Emmy wins were for her acting on The Bold and The Beautiful as Katie Logan.
Tom is the sole actress to win Daytime Emmy awards on all three acting levels: "Younger Actress," "Supporting Actress" and "Lead Actress."
Read More: Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal in October of 2017.
