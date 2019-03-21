Tom is nominated alongside fellow co-star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
, Laura Wright
(General Hospital
), as well as Marci Miller
(Days of Our Lives
) and Maura West
(General Hospital
).
Throughout her respected career in the entertainment business, Tom has earned a total of five Daytime Emmy awards, two of which were for her work on The Young and The Restless
as Victoria Newman, and three subsequent Emmy wins were for her acting on The Bold and The Beautiful
as Katie Logan.
Tom is the sole actress to win Daytime Emmy awards on all three acting levels: "Younger Actress," "Supporting Actress" and "Lead Actress."
: Heather Tom chatted with Digital Journal
in October of 2017.