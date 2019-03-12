Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Reality personality Heather Martin chatted with Digital Journal about her experiences on the hit reality show "The Bachelor" on ABC, where she was vying for the love and affection of Colton Underwood. For Martin, it was a "joy" getting to know this year's bachelor, Colton Underwood. "Colton truly is one of a kind. My favorite quality about him is the way he treats every person with kindness and grace. Every conversation he has is intentional and he makes each person feel so special," she said. On her goals for 2019, Martin said, "I feel like so many people have the same resolutions each year, to be healthier or exercise more, which obviously I could always improve on, but my New Year's resolution this year was to be bolder in everything I do. I want to be able to continue to walk confidently and own all of who I am and not be afraid to go after my goals." Each day, Martin's motivation is derived from her "faith in Jesus." "I know there will be hard days and great days, but what keeps me going is knowing that there is a God that loves me and cares about me. I want to make sure everyone I come into contact with knows how loved they truly are. Having a perspective outside of myself is what keeps me going through the good and bad days," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Martin said, "I think technology has changed the entertainment business because now with services such as Netflix and Hulu people are able to binge watch shows and get instant gratification. It has forced shows like The Bachelor to get creative in the ways they market to their audience. They have utilized social media to encourage things such as Bachelor fantasy brackets to create conversation and get people to tune in each week." For aspiring female contestants who wish to be a part of The Bachelor, she said, "If you are going to do it, you have to be fully in it. It's so easy to put walls up and try to protect yourself in this process, but in order for it to truly work, you have to let our guard down and be open to being vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve." In her spare time, Martin enjoys being around the beach. "Whenever I have a free second I am at the beach swimming, paddle boarding, and playing frisbee. The beach is my happy place. I honestly can be doing anything, whether it be going out to dinner or having a game night at home, as long as I am with the people I love, I am happy," she said. "Success means reaching your full potential and doing whatever you were created to do. I think success is something that will look different for everyone because everyone has their own sets of unique talents and attributes that they can contribute to society," she said. Martin continued, "I believe it is important for each person to recognize that they have their own gift that is different from their friends and family and in order to feel fulfilled you need to stay in your own lane and appreciate who you were made to be. When you measure success based on what you were made to do and not by looking at the people around you, I think that is when you will feel the most successful." For the viewers and fans of The Bachelor, Martin said, "It's weird to think that someone could go on a TV show and all of the sudden have fans. I don't feel like I have done anything to deserve people's attention, but I am so grateful for all of the positive support I have been given." "I think the biggest shock for me was to see how positively people have reacted when they saw me being vulnerable and showing a part of who I am that is not the most common," Martin said. "Something that for most of my life I have hidden from those around me has become the one thing that people can relate to most. It is so humbling to think that my story can have a positive impact on even one person and I am so grateful that The Bachelor has given me that opportunity." "Being on The Bachelor has been a whirlwind," she said. "The show allowed me to experience so many things that I never would have experienced otherwise. It is such a unique environment and being there showed me the importance of being vulnerable and gave me the space to open up about things that have previously made me uncomfortable. I was pushed out of my comfort zone and was put in situations that truly stretched me as a person. 