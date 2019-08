By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Hayley Erin will be reprising her role as Kiki Jerome on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital." Her character, Kiki, has been referred to a lot on the show lately as her on-screen mother Ava Jerome (played by three-time Emmy winner After she parted ways with General Hospital, For her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on the hit daytime drama General Hospital, as To learn more about Hayley Erin, follow her on The actress posted a photo of her on the General Hospital set on her social networks with the following caption: "Surprise, surprise @GeneralHospital."Her character, Kiki, has been referred to a lot on the show lately as her on-screen mother Ava Jerome (played by three-time Emmy winner Maura West ) continues to mourn her loss and goes from psychic to psychic, thus trying to find closure, comfort, and peace. Kiki may very well come back as a spirit or as a ghost.After she parted ways with General Hospital, Erin took on the role of Taylor Hotchkiss on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform).For her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on the hit daytime drama General Hospital, as Digital Journal reported , Erin took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series." She was presented her Emmy award by veteran Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.To learn more about Hayley Erin, follow her on Instagram More about Hayley Erin, Kiki Jerome, General hospital, Actress, Abc Hayley Erin Kiki Jerome General hospital Actress Abc