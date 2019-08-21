The actress posted a photo of her on the General Hospital
set on her social networks
with the following caption: "Surprise, surprise @GeneralHospital."
Her character, Kiki, has been referred to a lot on the show lately as her on-screen mother Ava Jerome (played by three-time Emmy winner Maura West
) continues to mourn her loss and goes from psychic to psychic, thus trying to find closure, comfort, and peace. Kiki may very well come back as a spirit or as a ghost.
After she parted ways with General Hospital
, Erin
took on the role of Taylor Hotchkiss on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
(Freeform).
For her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on the hit daytime drama General Hospital
, as Digital Journal reported
, Erin took home the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series." She was presented her Emmy award by veteran Jeopardy
host Alex Trebek.
To learn more about Hayley Erin, follow her on Instagram
.