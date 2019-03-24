Erin played the role of Kiki Jerome on the hit ABC soap opera from 2015 to 2018, up until her character was killed off the show. Three-time Emmy winner Maura West
played her on-screen mother, Ava Jerome. This marks Erin's second career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series."
She is nominated alongside her General Hospital
co-stars Eden McCoy
and Chloe Lanier
(who was last year's winner in this category), as well as Days of Our Lives
actresses Victoria Konefal
and Olivia Rose Keegan.
In other Hayley Erin news, as Digital Journal reported
, she joined the cast of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
on Freeform, where she plays one of the main characters, Taylor Hotchkiss.
To learn more about actress Hayley Erin, follow her on Twitter
.