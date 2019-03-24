Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHayley Erin scores 2019 Emmy nomination for 'General Hospital'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actress Hayley Erin has a major reason to be proud. She scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her work on "General Hospital."
Erin played the role of Kiki Jerome on the hit ABC soap opera from 2015 to 2018, up until her character was killed off the show. Three-time Emmy winner Maura West played her on-screen mother, Ava Jerome. This marks Erin's second career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series."
She is nominated alongside her General Hospital co-stars Eden McCoy and Chloe Lanier (who was last year's winner in this category), as well as Days of Our Lives actresses Victoria Konefal and Olivia Rose Keegan.
In other Hayley Erin news, as Digital Journal reported, she joined the cast of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform, where she plays one of the main characters, Taylor Hotchkiss.
To learn more about actress Hayley Erin, follow her on Twitter.
More about Hayley Erin, Maura West, General hospital, Eden McCoy, Abc
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Under threat May holds Brexit crisis talks
US lawmakers clash while awaiting a briefing on Mueller report
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
Netanyahu in Washington with Golan Heights recognition on tap
Jihadists emerge from tunnels to surrender after 'caliphate' falls
Turkey's ex-premier squares up for Istanbul election battle
'Lots of dead', 'water full of snakes': cyclone survivors recount
World Tuberculosis Day: How scientists are combating TB
Three of four engines on stricken Norway cruise ship restarted
Nvidia’s AI software turns scribbles into landscape masterpieces