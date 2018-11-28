By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Hayley Erin has exited her role as Kiki Jerome on the hit ABC daytime drama series "General Hospital." She is set to star in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." The role of Kiki Jerome was first introduced in May of 2013, when it was played by Kristen Alderson, and Erin took over the character in 2015. Kiki Jerome is the on-screen daughter of Emmy award-winning actress Maura West (who portrays Ava Jerome). The actress shared that she will always be thankful to the fans that embraced her character over the years. "My life wouldn't be nearly this beautiful without your constant love and support," she said, graciously, via a tweet. Earlier this year, Erin earned her first Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital. The Emmy reel that she submitted this year may be seen below. Erin has now joined the cast of the forthcoming teen drama series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which is a spin-off series of Pretty Little Liars. To learn more about actress Hayley Erin and her latest endeavors, follow her on Erin expressed her love for the show, General Hospital, via social media and noted that she will miss everybody. "Thank you for this wonderful, wild ride in daytime," Erin tweeted to her fans and followers, and added "RIP Keeks," since her character was killed off the show today.The role of Kiki Jerome was first introduced in May of 2013, when it was played by Kristen Alderson, and Erin took over the character in 2015. Kiki Jerome is the on-screen daughter of Emmy award-winning actress Maura West (who portrays Ava Jerome).The actress shared that she will always be thankful to the fans that embraced her character over the years. "My life wouldn't be nearly this beautiful without your constant love and support," she said, graciously, via a tweet.Earlier this year, Erin earned her first Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital.The Emmy reel that she submitted this year may be seen below.Erin has now joined the cast of the forthcoming teen drama series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which is a spin-off series of Pretty Little Liars.To learn more about actress Hayley Erin and her latest endeavors, follow her on Twitter , and on Instagram More about Hayley Erin, General hospital, The Perfectionists, pretty little liars, Actress Hayley Erin General hospital The Perfectionists pretty little liars Actress