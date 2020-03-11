By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Disgraced Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning. This In late 2017, several of his accusers went This verdict was a landmark case in the #MeToo movement since it was the first high-profile conviction. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein , 67, was found guilty of third-degree rape (of former aspiring actress Jessica Mann) and first-degree criminal sexual act (against Mimi Haley) after a six-week trial, however, he was acquitted of the most severe charges such as predatory sexual assault, and first-degree rape.This 23-year sentence marked a major milestone in the #MeToo movement, which gained notoriety after several women accused Weinstein of raping them and sexually assaulting them.In late 2017, several of his accusers went public and their exposés were published in such media outlets as The New York Times and The New Yorker. Ever since over 90 women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, including harassment, inappropriate touching, and sexual assault, and the #MeToo movement came into existence. More about Harvey Weinstein, metoo, Mythbusters, Hollywood, mogul Harvey Weinstein metoo Mythbusters Hollywood mogul