Harry Potter parody celebrates 350th show at Bally's Las Vegas

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Harry Potter parody, "Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff," celebrated its 350th show at Bally's Las Vegas. In just six months in Las Vegas, this Harry Potter parody won two "Best of Las Vegas" awards, which included wins for "Best New Production" (gold) and "Best Value Show" (bronze). As a result, legions of Potter fans are making their way to Las Vegas. Producer James Seabright expressed that they are very thrilled that the "Potted Potter" parody will run through January of 2021. He added that with all of the rave reviews pouring in from fans and critics alike, they could not be more proud to call Las Vegas their home. To learn more about the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This celebration took place on February 29, which coincided with a leap year, at The Magic Attic showroom inside Bally’s Las Vegas; moreover, the show announced that it extended its run through January of 2021.In just six months in Las Vegas, this Harry Potter parody won two "Best of Las Vegas" awards, which included wins for "Best New Production" (gold) and "Best Value Show" (bronze). As a result, legions of Potter fans are making their way to Las Vegas.Producer James Seabright expressed that they are very thrilled that the "Potted Potter" parody will run through January of 2021. He added that with all of the rave reviews pouring in from fans and critics alike, they could not be more proud to call Las Vegas their home. Potted Potter was created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated British actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. It made its debut on the Las Vegas Strip on June 4, 2019. The production currently stars Nicholas Charles and Calum Gittins.To learn more about the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, check out their official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Daniel "Dan" Clarkson , star and creator of Potted Potter in June of 2019. More about Harry potter, Parody, Las vegas, potted potter Harry potter Parody Las vegas potted potter