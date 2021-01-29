Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Actress and model Gwendolyn Osborne chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Wonder Woman 1984," and being an artist in the digital age. Regarding her favorite part of this film experience, she said, "Knowing that I will be an Amazon for life is something I will always hold in my confidence pocket." She opened up about being an actress in the digital age. "It can be frustrating but quite relieving in other ways. Being able to self-tape until you are completely satisfied with your own performance is a privilege," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "study" their craft. "Study, have respect for the craft, and know that there is only one you in this entire world," she exclaimed. On her career-defining moments, she remarked, "Being the first pregnant model who stayed until delivery and then came back post-pregnancy to work on Price is Right, supported by Drew Carey and Mike Richards (producer) was groundbreaking for the family game show." When asked about her dream acting partners, she responded, "I would love to play Rege Jean from Bridgerton’s devious but fun sister. I would love to work with Shonda Rhimes. I am from Bath, England, where it is filmed anyway so it’s a win-win." She defined the word success as follows: "Success means living in the dreams that you have created into reality. So I am already successful and successfully creating more dreams into reality. Success is helping others around you acknowledge their success too. Growing together." Osborne concluded about Wonder Woman 1984, "Enjoy those first eight minutes of being in the land of Themyscira to hype you up for the rest of the movie." Gwendolyn Osborne in 'Wonder Woman 1984' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics On being a part of Wonder Woman 1984, she said, "It was exhilarating and exhausting but the most pivotal moment of my life."Regarding her favorite part of this film experience, she said, "Knowing that I will be an Amazon for life is something I will always hold in my confidence pocket."She opened up about being an actress in the digital age. "It can be frustrating but quite relieving in other ways. Being able to self-tape until you are completely satisfied with your own performance is a privilege," she said.For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "study" their craft. "Study, have respect for the craft, and know that there is only one you in this entire world," she exclaimed.On her career-defining moments, she remarked, "Being the first pregnant model who stayed until delivery and then came back post-pregnancy to work on Price is Right, supported by Drew Carey and Mike Richards (producer) was groundbreaking for the family game show."When asked about her dream acting partners, she responded, "I would love to play Rege Jean from Bridgerton’s devious but fun sister. I would love to work with Shonda Rhimes. I am from Bath, England, where it is filmed anyway so it’s a win-win."She defined the word success as follows: "Success means living in the dreams that you have created into reality. So I am already successful and successfully creating more dreams into reality. Success is helping others around you acknowledge their success too. Growing together."Osborne concluded about Wonder Woman 1984, "Enjoy those first eight minutes of being in the land of Themyscira to hype you up for the rest of the movie." More about Gwendolyn Osborne, Wonder Woman 1984, Actress, Digital Age Gwendolyn Osborne Wonder Woman 1984 Actress Digital Age