Gregory Zarian stars in the thriller '86 Melrose Avenue'

By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian ("Venice") stars in the new film, the thriller "86 Melrose Avenue." Digital Journal has the scoop. Zarian stars as Avi, Dade Elza plays the role of Travis, Anastasia Antonia portrays Nadia, while Jim O'Heir and Terri Ivens portray Detectives Philips and Garcia respectively. 86 Melrose Avenue has been well-received by critics, earning accolades at various film festivals, which included the "Audience Award" at the 2020 Awareness Film Festival. It was written and directed by filmmaker Lili Matta. The synopsis of the movie is as follows: an ex-marine with PTSD storms into a gallery, takes people hostage, and forces them to confront their complex past and looming mortality, as time ticks by.