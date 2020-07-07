Gregory Zarian spotlights Terrence Terrell on Instagram interview

Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian (Venice: The Series) interviewed Emmy winner Terrence Terrell ("Giants") on his Instagram page via a livestream virtual session.
Both actors are friends, and they open up about a variety of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement, the feeling of Terrell winning his first Emmy Award, as well as Terrell's new animated short film Skin Deep, which launched its own Kickstarter campaign.
Skin Deep deals with a black boy that is navigating complex personal and social issues with an emphasis on colorism, mental health, and love.
Instagram
SkinDeepMovie! Skin Deep is not just a movie, it’s a MOVEMENT that will teach kids all over the 🌎 to own the power in the brown! Click the link in bio to learn more about how YOU be an activist of change! @theshaderoom @redtabletalk
A post shared by iamterrencet) on
Zarian earned his first career Daytime Emmy nomination this year for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Nate, a character that was bullied, in Venice: The Series. The winners of the digital acting Daytime Emmy categories will be announced in a ceremony that will be held remotely on Sunday, July 19.
Instagram
iamterrencet / @giantstheseries as we get candid about black lives matter, work, emmys, life, & his baby @skindeepmovie @matthewproblem @trevorproject @free_2_luv #love 🖤❤️