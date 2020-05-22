Gregory Zarian scores 2020 Emmy nod for 'Venice: The Series'

Gregory Zarian
expressed his gratitude for the nomination via a post on social media
. "Thank you @daytimeemmys @emmysnatas @televisionacad & to all the Emmy Judges for my Emmy Nomination “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” as Nate in @venice_the_series," he posted.
The actor noted that he is thrilled, humbled, and very grateful to be nominated alongside such gifted actors. "Thank you to everyone for all the love, support, and especially to Crystal Chappell and the Venice family for welcoming Nick/ Nate with open arms," he exclaimed.
Venice: The Series
was proclaimed as a "great digital series to watch
" if you're stick at home during the quarantine.
