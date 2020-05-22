Email
Gregory Zarian scores 2020 Emmy nod for 'Venice: The Series'

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Entertainment
Congratulations are in order for Gregory Zarian. He earned a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting work in "Venice: The Series."
Gregory Zarian expressed his gratitude for the nomination via a post on social media. "Thank you @daytimeemmys @emmysnatas @televisionacad & to all the Emmy Judges for my Emmy Nomination “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series” as Nate in @venice_the_series," he posted.
The actor noted that he is thrilled, humbled, and very grateful to be nominated alongside such gifted actors. "Thank you to everyone for all the love, support, and especially to Crystal Chappell and the Venice family for welcoming Nick/ Nate with open arms," he exclaimed.
Venice: The Series was proclaimed as a "great digital series to watch" if you're stick at home during the quarantine.
To learn more about Venice: The Series, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gregory Zarian back in March of 2020.
