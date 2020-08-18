Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Gregory Zarian chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the romantic film "From Zero to I Love You," which was written and directed by Doug Spearman. "We all have soulmates, and when we end up with the person that we are supposed to be with, we do whatever we can to end up with them and be with them. With this cast, I got to work with some really amazing people such as "I thought what Scott Bailey did in this movie was phenomenal," he admitted. "Scott was able to dive headfirst into this role and he didn't have any apprehensions for anything, and that was courageous. Darryl was so great as well and super-talented." "Scott and Darryl really dove into their parts really well. Most importantly, you believed everything that they did. It was really powerful to watch both of them as an actor myself since it was such great storytelling thanks to Doug Spearman. I respect them wholeheartedly," he said. Zarian acknowledged that "being in love is messy" and this film eloquently conveys that message. "What I really respect about Doug Spearman is that he is also an actor. We were doing a long shot and it was one of the big scenes that I was in, and Doug just let us do it. For me, Doug is an actor's director. I am very lucky to work with him and there are some really super-talented people in this movie. I am also a huge fan of the female lead Keili Lefkovitz, who played the role of Karla in the film. I think she's phenomenal." From Zero to I Love You is available on 'From Zero to I Love You' film 'From Zero to I Love You' promotional poster Recently, Zarian was featured on the New York TV show "The Donna Drake Show," where he was interviewed by Long Island TV personality Donna Drake. "That was awesome. Donna was so great," he exclaimed. "This film has been five years in the making, and it was my second movie with Doug Spearman . I've known him for a very long time," he said. "I really have a profound love for love stories.""We all have soulmates, and when we end up with the person that we are supposed to be with, we do whatever we can to end up with them and be with them. With this cast, I got to work with some really amazing people such as Scott Bailey Darryl Stephens , and Keili Lefkovitz," he added."I thought what Scott Bailey did in this movie was phenomenal," he admitted. "Scott was able to dive headfirst into this role and he didn't have any apprehensions for anything, and that was courageous. Darryl was so great as well and super-talented.""Scott and Darryl really dove into their parts really well. Most importantly, you believed everything that they did. It was really powerful to watch both of them as an actor myself since it was such great storytelling thanks to Doug Spearman. I respect them wholeheartedly," he said.Zarian acknowledged that "being in love is messy" and this film eloquently conveys that message. "What I really respect about Doug Spearman is that he is also an actor. We were doing a long shot and it was one of the big scenes that I was in, and Doug just let us do it. For me, Doug is an actor's director. I am very lucky to work with him and there are some really super-talented people in this movie. I am also a huge fan of the female lead Keili Lefkovitz, who played the role of Karla in the film. I think she's phenomenal."From Zero to I Love You is available on Amazon Prime Video . The movie received a positive review from Digital Journal Recently, Zarian was featured on the New York TV show "The Donna Drake Show," where he was interviewed by Long Island TV personality Donna Drake. "That was awesome. Donna was so great," he exclaimed. More about Gregory Zarian, Film, From Zero to I Love You, Emmy Gregory Zarian Film From Zero to I Love ... Emmy