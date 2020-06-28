Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people that are impacted by serious illness, and its mission is to bring comfort and hope every day.
This was the first-ever all-star Project Angel Food telethon, and it featured the hashtag #leadwithlove. Following the event, the Zarian brothers thanked everybody for donating and making it a success.
To learn more about the charitable organization Project Angel Food, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.
Lawrence Zarian
Lawrence Zarian
Bradford Rogne Photography
is a lifestyle and fashion expert that is known for Home & Family
. For more information on Lawrence Zarian, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
Gregory Zarian
Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series'
'Venice The Series'
is an Emmy-nominated
actor, who is vying for a 2020 Daytime Emmy on July 19 for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Venice: The Series
. To learn more about Gregory Zarian, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
'Venice: The Series'
Photo Courtesy of 'Venice: The Series'