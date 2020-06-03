Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "The Bay" showrunner Gregori J. Martin chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the show's seven Daytime Emmy nominations, and he opened up about the upcoming episodes of the fifth season of the hit digital drama series. These seven Emmy nominations included nods for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team," "Outstanding Directing Team" and "Outstanding Costume Design." "I am deeply appreciative of all the nominations. It's always great to be recognized for your work and there’s always a deep gratification that I feel when my actors are nominated. It’s their image that’s on the screen. They bring to life the stories that I create and without them, it wouldn’t be possible. I feel grateful all around," he said. Most recently, The Bay hosted a Zoom event on Popstar! TV, which raised money for the For fans and viewers, he remarked about the remaining episodes of the fifth season of The Bay, "We hope to take you on an exciting journey in the second half of Season 5. We are finally releasing the content we shot in the beautiful Turks and Caicos. We had a lot of fun shooting it, and we hope you have lots of fun watching it. So appreciate the support we received from our dedicated fans. You inspire us to keep on keeping on. Thank you, thank you." To learn more about The Bay, check out its official On scoring seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for The Bay on Amazon Prime, he said, "It's always an amazing feeling to receive the love and support from your peers. I know how hard my team works and we all feel very grateful and humbled by these nominations."These seven Emmy nominations included nods for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team," "Outstanding Directing Team" and "Outstanding Costume Design." "I am deeply appreciative of all the nominations. It's always great to be recognized for your work and there’s always a deep gratification that I feel when my actors are nominated. It’s their image that’s on the screen. They bring to life the stories that I create and without them, it wouldn’t be possible. I feel grateful all around," he said.Most recently, The Bay hosted a Zoom event on Popstar! TV, which raised money for the American Red Cross . "We wanted to do something special to help bring awareness to this terrible pandemic and raise money for a good cause, Red Cross. I feel very proud of what we did and to have nearly the entire cast participate made it all so much more special. I truly hope this Zoom special will help save some lives. It’s a difficult time right now for everybody and to know that our little special might have brought some happiness into someone’s life, that in itself feels amazing," he explained.For fans and viewers, he remarked about the remaining episodes of the fifth season of The Bay, "We hope to take you on an exciting journey in the second half of Season 5. We are finally releasing the content we shot in the beautiful Turks and Caicos. We had a lot of fun shooting it, and we hope you have lots of fun watching it. So appreciate the support we received from our dedicated fans. You inspire us to keep on keeping on. Thank you, thank you."To learn more about The Bay, check out its official Facebook page More about Gregori J Martin, The Bay, Emmy, nods, Red cross Gregori J Martin The Bay Emmy nods Red cross