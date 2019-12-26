Email
article imageGreg Vaughan pops the question to Angie Harmon on Christmas Day

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Congratulations are in order for Emmy winner Greg Vaughan. He popped the question to actress Angie Harmon on Christmas Day and she said "yes."
Vaughan is known for his portrayal of Eric Brady on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. Ironically enough, Vaughan is a father to three sons (Jathan, Cavan, and Landan), while Harmon is a mother to three daughters (Emery, Avery, and Finley), so now that they are engaged, they will become a real-life "Brady Bunch," to quote his character's surname on the show.
He posted a new family photograph on Instagram expressing that it was "fun" to propose. They described it as a "moderndaybradybunch" and that they are a "blessed and grateful" family. "Wishing you all the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours," the couple exclaimed.
In the photos, the family is seen wearing matching Christmas sweaters, as well as partaking in a huge hugfest following the engagement news.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Greg Vaughan, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Greg Vaughan following his Emmy win for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" in May of 2018.
