Vaughan
is known for his portrayal of Eric Brady on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
. Ironically enough, Vaughan is a father to three sons (Jathan, Cavan, and Landan), while Harmon is a mother to three daughters (Emery, Avery, and Finley), so now that they are engaged, they will become a real-life "Brady Bunch," to quote his character's surname on the show.
He posted a new family photograph on Instagram
expressing that it was "fun" to propose. They described it as a "moderndaybradybunch" and that they are a "blessed and grateful" family. "Wishing you all the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours," the couple exclaimed.
In the photos, the family is seen wearing matching Christmas sweaters, as well as partaking in a huge hugfest following the engagement news.
