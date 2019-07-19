Email
article imageGreg Rikaart to partake in 'Summer Fever' fan event in Tarrytown

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Entertainment
Tarrytown - Emmy award-winning actor Greg Rikaart will be participating at a Star Struck fan event at Tarrytown, New York, on August 10 and 11, along with three fellow actors.
Rikaart formerly played the role of Leo Stark on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives, for which he scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series."
As Digital Journal reported, Rikaart just returned to The Young and The Restless on CBS as Kevin Fisher.
Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
He will be joined by such fellow Days of Our Lives actors as Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) and Gilles Marini (Ted Laurent).
Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives
Emmy winner Freddie Smith plays Sonny Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
For more information on this forthcoming Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, check out their official website.
Read More: Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal about the Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown.
Gilles Marini
Gilles Marini
Alan Mercer
