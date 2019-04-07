Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreg Rikaart returns to 'The Young and The Restless' on CBS

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Greg Rikaart is returning to Genoa City to reprise his role as Kevin Fisher on the hit CBS soap opera "The Young and The Restless."
Rikaart recently departed from Days of Our Lives on NBC, where he played the villainous character Leo Stark this past year. For his portrayal of this antagonist, Rikaart scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," where he is nominated alongside Max Gail (General Hospital), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives), Bryton James (The Young and The Restless), and Dominic Zamprogna (General Hospital).
The actor confirmed this news via a post on social media.
Ironically enough, Rikaart was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" last year for playing Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless.
Throughout his career in daytime television, Rikaart holds one Emmy win to his credit. Rikaart won the "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" Emmy back in 2005, in his first career nomination, for his portrayal of Kevin Fisher.
In other CBS daytime news, as Digital Journal reported, Emmy award-winning actress Gina Tognoni is parting ways with The Young and The Restless, where she played the role of Phyllis Summers for five years.
More about Greg Rikaart, The young and the restless, CBS, days of our lives
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Dinner in white in Cuba: a French picnic and American ambience
Actress Cecilia Leal talks 'Cloak & Dagger' and 'Five Feet Apart' Special
Erdogan's party to demand total recount of Istanbul ballots
Wiebe Wakker completes three-year world tour in his electric car
The role of supervised learning in artificial intelligence
Russia blocks UN Libya statement singling out Haftar's forces
Q&A: Learn how AI is revolutionizing the recruitment process Special
Review: Yannis Pappas hilarious at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island Special
'Mosaic Expedition' to study Arctic sea ice begins this year
Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France