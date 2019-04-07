Rikaart recently departed from Days of Our Lives
on NBC, where he played the villainous character Leo Stark this past year. For his portrayal of this antagonist, Rikaart scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," where he is nominated alongside Max Gail (General Hospital
), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives
), Bryton James (The Young and The Restless
), and Dominic Zamprogna (General Hospital
).
The actor confirmed this news via a post on social media
.
Ironically enough, Rikaart
was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor
" last year for playing Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless
.
Throughout his career in daytime television, Rikaart holds one Emmy win to his credit. Rikaart won the "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" Emmy back in 2005, in his first career nomination, for his portrayal of Kevin Fisher.
In other CBS daytime news, as Digital Journal reported
, Emmy award-winning actress Gina Tognoni
is parting ways with The Young and The Restless
, where she played the role of Phyllis Summers for five years.