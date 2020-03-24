By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Greg Rikaart of "The Young and The Restless" revealed to his fans and followers that he tested positive for Coronavirus. Over two weeks ago, everybody in his household had a bit of a cough and his four-year-old son, Montgomery Argo, came home from school one day with a high level. He noted that while the rest of his family recovered, he deteriorated. Rikaart quarantined himself from his family and has been in solo quarantine since this past Saturday. He shared that he had a fever for 11 days, as well as difficulty breathing and he was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia. "I am confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family," Rikaart remarked. As always, he was in good spirits and still had his sense of humor. " So, nice try Coronavirus, but I have another four to five decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he said, prior to extending his gratitude to everybody for their well wishes. "I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside," he concluded. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In a candid and elaborate post to his Instagram fans and followers, Rikaart shared that he tested positive. He described himself as a "pretty healthy 43-year-old" that doesn't smoke, drink much and he eats well and exercises regularly. He admitted that this has been the hardest experience of his life.Over two weeks ago, everybody in his household had a bit of a cough and his four-year-old son, Montgomery Argo, came home from school one day with a high level. He noted that while the rest of his family recovered, he deteriorated.Rikaart quarantined himself from his family and has been in solo quarantine since this past Saturday. He shared that he had a fever for 11 days, as well as difficulty breathing and he was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia."I am confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family," Rikaart remarked.As always, he was in good spirits and still had his sense of humor. " So, nice try Coronavirus, but I have another four to five decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he said, prior to extending his gratitude to everybody for their well wishes. "I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside," he concluded.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Greg Rikaart back in the summer of 2019. More about Greg Rikaart, coronavirus, The young and the restless, Covid19 Greg Rikaart coronavirus The young and the re... Covid19