Acclaimed comedian Goumba Johnny chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming New Year's Eve show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York.

On his forthcoming comedy show at Rockwells, he said, "This is my third consecutive year there. We actually have some regulars will be coming back. The show gets a nice and early start at 9:30 p.m., which a lot of people like since they want to be home these days to watch the ball drop on TV. It's a great show."

He continued, "My dear friend, John Santo, who is a celebrity impressionist, will also be on the show with me. He's from Suffolk County, Long Island. He has some iconic impression such as Tony Soprano and Donald Trump. It adds a different feel to the show."

The comedian revealed that he is working on his acting. "I hope to get more principal roles and get the acting off the ground. I will be going back to Canada in March to perform," he said.

He had nothing but the greatest remarks about the Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island. "The Governor's Clubs are great, and the crowds are really spectacular," he admitted. "When you play on Long Island, you are playing for an educated comedy crowd. You always have top-tier talent on Long Island."

Goumba Johnny shared that some of the best comedians in the world came from Long Island. "You start with Jerry Seinfeld, and you work your way down," he said. "Anybody who says that Long Island doesn't have a great sense of humor will get a great argument from me."

Digital transformation of the comedic scene

On the impact of technology on entertainment and comedy, Goumba Johnny said, "Technology leads to more outlets for comedies, and more opportunities for comedians to be seen. I am definitely all for it. Comedians are no longer at the mercy of just HBO, Comedy Central and Showtime. They have more competition now."

He continued, "There are people that are YouTube sensations that upload their own work. They have never had a special and they pack rooms. I am in the same business, but the business has changed dramatically thanks to social media and technology."

To learn more about comedian Goumba Johnny, check out his official website