Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGina Tognoni parts ways with 'The Young and The Restless'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Gina Tognoni has announced that she has parted ways with the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless."
In an elaborate post on Instagram, Tognoni noted that she was fortunate to embrace the character of Phyllis Summers Abbott, whom she described as "incredible." She went on to express that she is very thankful for the creative experiences that the daytime drama gave to her, as well as the "amazing" relationships that she made with the cast, the crew and staff, and the writers and producers.
Tognoni acknowledged that she loves her acting family on The Young and The Restless, which allowed her to give 110 percent every day. She added that her long commutes went smooth, especially since she loved where she worked and the people that she worked with.
In the spring of 2017, Tognoni took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for playing Phyllis on the show.
Ever gracious, Tognoni thanked Sony Pictures Television, CBS and the viewers of The Young and The Restless for all of their love and support. She concluded her post by wishing the show "continued success."
It has been reported that veteran actress Michelle Stafford will reprise the role of Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless, which she originated nearly 25 years ago, and has played for a total of 16 years.
Read More: In October of 2017, Digital Journal chatted with Gina Tognoni about her Emmy win.
More about Gina Tognoni, The young and the restless, Actress, Abc, Drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Slovaks choose change, elect woman president against graft
Review: Zac Brown Band music is alive and well at Mulcahy's Special
Adam Lambert makes his new relationship official on social media
Endolysin technology looks set to replace antibiotics
Trump intends to cut foreign aid to 3 Central American nations
At Ukraine frontline, security tight for presidential poll
In Syria's Al-Hol camp, ultra-extremists fuel fear
Global landmarks go dark for Earth Hour
Reported cases of cholera in Mozambique has doubled in 48 hours
Marci Miller scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for 'Days of Our Lives'