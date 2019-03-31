By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Gina Tognoni has announced that she has parted ways with the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Tognoni acknowledged that she loves her acting family on The Young and The Restless, which allowed her to give 110 percent every day. She added that her long commutes went smooth, especially since she loved where she worked and the people that she worked with. In the spring of 2017, Tognoni took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for playing Phyllis on the show. Ever gracious, Tognoni thanked Sony Pictures Television, CBS and the viewers of The Young and The Restless for all of their love and support. She concluded her post by wishing the show "continued success." It has been reported that veteran actress Read More: In October of 2017, In an elaborate post on Instagram , Tognoni noted that she was fortunate to embrace the character of Phyllis Summers Abbott, whom she described as "incredible." She went on to express that she is very thankful for the creative experiences that the daytime drama gave to her, as well as the "amazing" relationships that she made with the cast, the crew and staff, and the writers and producers.Tognoni acknowledged that she loves her acting family on The Young and The Restless, which allowed her to give 110 percent every day. She added that her long commutes went smooth, especially since she loved where she worked and the people that she worked with.In the spring of 2017, Tognoni took home the Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for playing Phyllis on the show.Ever gracious, Tognoni thanked Sony Pictures Television, CBS and the viewers of The Young and The Restless for all of their love and support. She concluded her post by wishing the show "continued success."It has been reported that veteran actress Michelle Stafford will reprise the role of Phyllis Summers on The Young and The Restless, which she originated nearly 25 years ago, and has played for a total of 16 years.: In October of 2017, Digital Journal chatted with Gina Tognoni about her Emmy win. More about Gina Tognoni, The young and the restless, Actress, Abc, Drama Gina Tognoni The young and the re... Actress Abc Drama Emmy