This event is hosted by Star Image Entertainment
, and it will be held remotely on Sunday, October 25, at 7 p.m. EST.
Marini
is a Greek-French-American actor that is known for his role as Dante in the film Sex and the City
and in such American television shows Brothers & Sisters
( Luc ), Switched at Birth
(Angelo), Devious Maids
(Sebastien) and most recently, in Days Of Our Lives
, where he played the villainous Ted Laurent .
He was also the runner-up winner in the eighth season of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars
.
.
Actor Gilles Marini
Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gilles Marini
back in April of 2020 while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
