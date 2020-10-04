Email
article imageGilles Marini to participate in a virtual fan event

By Markos Papadatos     40 mins ago in Entertainment
Heartthrob actor and entertainer Gilles Marini will be participating in a virtual fan event on October 25. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This event is hosted by Star Image Entertainment, and it will be held remotely on Sunday, October 25, at 7 p.m. EST.
Marini is a Greek-French-American actor that is known for his role as Dante in the film Sex and the City and in such American television shows Brothers & Sisters ( Luc ), Switched at Birth (Angelo), Devious Maids (Sebastien) and most recently, in Days Of Our Lives , where he played the villainous Ted Laurent .
He was also the runner-up winner in the eighth season of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars.
To learn more about this upcoming fan event starring Gilles Marini, click here.
Actor Gilles Marini
Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer
For more information on actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gilles Marini back in April of 2020 while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
