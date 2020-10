By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Entertainment Heartthrob actor and entertainer Gilles Marini will be participating in a virtual fan event on October 25. Digital Journal has the scoop. He was also the runner-up winner in the eighth season of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars. To learn more about this upcoming fan event starring Gilles Marini, Actor Gilles Marini Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer For more information on actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gilles Marini Alan Mercer This event is hosted by Star Image Entertainment , and it will be held remotely on Sunday, October 25, at 7 p.m. EST. Marini is a Greek-French-American actor that is known for his role as Dante in the film Sex and the City and in such American television shows Brothers & Sisters ( Luc ), Switched at Birth (Angelo), Devious Maids (Sebastien) and most recently, in Days Of Our Lives , where he played the villainous Ted Laurent .He was also the runner-up winner in the eighth season of the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars.To learn more about this upcoming fan event starring Gilles Marini, click here For more information on actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gilles Marini back in April of 2020 while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. More about Gilles Marini, days of our lives, Fan, Event Gilles Marini days of our lives Fan Event