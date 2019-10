By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Gilles Marini will be joining the fifth season of the hit digital drama series, "The Bay," on Amazon Prime, and its spinoff series "yA." Joining Marini in this season of The Bay is Emmy award-winning actor Sean Blakemore, who is known for playing Shawn Butler on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Multi-Emmy award-winning writer and executive producer Gregori J. Martin serves as the showrunner of both The Bay and yA. Read More: Gilles Marini chatted with Actors Freddie Smith, Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini Markos Papadatos To learn more about actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Marini played the role of the villainous Ted Laurent on Days of Our Lives. He will be playing Judge Nazar Zekarain on The Bay, and he will be appearing in the spinoff series yA , which stars The D'Ambrosio Twins.Joining Marini in this season of The Bay is Emmy award-winning actor Sean Blakemore, who is known for playing Shawn Butler on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Blakemore is featured in the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra, and he will be taking over the role of Tony Foster.Multi-Emmy award-winning writer and executive producer Gregori J. Martin serves as the showrunner of both The Bay and yA.: Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal this past July about his experience on Days of Our Lives and the Star Struck fan event this past August in Tarrytown, New York, where he appeared with Emmy winners Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Freddie Smith.To learn more about actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Gilles Marini, The Bay, Series, amazon prime Gilles Marini The Bay Series amazon prime