Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGilles Marini to join 'The Bay' and spinoff series

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Gilles Marini will be joining the fifth season of the hit digital drama series, "The Bay," on Amazon Prime, and its spinoff series "yA."
Marini played the role of the villainous Ted Laurent on Days of Our Lives. He will be playing Judge Nazar Zekarain on The Bay, and he will be appearing in the spinoff series yA, which stars The D'Ambrosio Twins.
Joining Marini in this season of The Bay is Emmy award-winning actor Sean Blakemore, who is known for playing Shawn Butler on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Blakemore is featured in the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra, and he will be taking over the role of Tony Foster.
Multi-Emmy award-winning writer and executive producer Gregori J. Martin serves as the showrunner of both The Bay and yA.
Read More: Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal this past July about his experience on Days of Our Lives and the Star Struck fan event this past August in Tarrytown, New York, where he appeared with Emmy winners Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Freddie Smith.
Actors Freddie Smith Eric Martsolf Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini
Actors Freddie Smith, Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini
Markos Papadatos
To learn more about actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Gilles Marini, The Bay, Series, amazon prime
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
One year from REAL ID deadline, most Americans are without
Greece struggles to cope as migrant arrivals soar
Voter says Canada party head should cut off turban to look Canadian
Hidden for 21 years, Ethiopian crown set to return home
Review: Mondo Duplantis claims silver medal at 2019 World Championships Special
Harry and Meghan wrap up African tour
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees pays tribute to Mister Rogers
DC Circuit Court - EPA can't erase interstate smog rules
Trump lashes out at rising impeachment storm
Saudis deny Houthi claims about capture of Saudi troops