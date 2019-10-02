Marini played the role of the villainous Ted Laurent on Days of Our Lives
. He will be playing Judge Nazar Zekarain on The Bay, and he will be appearing in the spinoff series yA
, which stars The D'Ambrosio Twins.
Joining Marini in this season of The Bay
is Emmy award-winning actor Sean Blakemore, who is known for playing Shawn Butler on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital
. Blakemore
is featured in the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra
, and he will be taking over the role of Tony Foster.
Multi-Emmy award-winning writer and executive producer Gregori J. Martin serves as the showrunner of both The Bay
and yA
.
