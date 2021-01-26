Email
article imageGilles Marini celebrates birthday, to partake in Zoom fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Gilles Marini ("Days of Our Lives," "Sex and the City," and "Dancing with the Stars" fame) celebrated his 45th birthday today. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His ethnic background is French, Greek, and American. He expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers on his social media pages for all of the birthday love.
"Thanks for all the birthday wishes and love," Marini remarked on Instagram. He has been in America for the past 23 years, and he has so much more to do and create. He expressed his love for America.
On January 31, Marini will be a part of a virtual fan event along with Days of Our Lives actor Eric Martsolf, as part of Star Image Entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Cedars CanSupport. To learn more about this Zoom fan event, click here.
To learn more about Gilles Marini, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
