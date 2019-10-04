Tarrytown
Acclaimed actor Wes Ramsey of "General Hospital" announced that he will be releasing his new poetry book "Into the Black."
In a post on social media, Ramsey shared that he has written all his life. "I never knew where it came from or why I started, I just knew I had to do it," the actor explained, prior to describing his poetry as a "deeply personal gift to share with the world."
He revealed that his book, Into the Black, will be released on October 31, which coincides with Halloween, which is the second volume of his poetry, and it will be available on his official website.
Ramsey also mentioned his poetry book, Into the Black, in his latest interview with Digital Journal.
Recently, he starred as Daniel in the thriller Perception, which was written by Ilana Rein and Brian Smith; moreover, it garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal, which praised Ramsey's performance as "dynamic." For more information on the thriller Perception, check out its official homepage.
On October 20, Ramsey will be a part of the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in Tarrytown, New York, along with Kathleen Gati, James Patrick Stuart, William deVry and Donnell Turner.
For more information on this upcoming Tarrytown fan event in New York, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website.