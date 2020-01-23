Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Georgina Reilly chatted with Digital Journal about "Goalie," which was directed and co-written by Adriana Maggs. She also spoke about being an actress in the digital age. Georgina Reilly plays Sawchuk's wife Patricia "Pat" Morey. "It was awesome," she said about the film's experience. "Adriana Maggs is a wonderful director. I've worked with a couple of female directors in television but never on a full feature film, and it's just a different vibe on set. I was a new mother, my daughter was only four months old. It's a heavy story. Pat is a really interesting character. We had a good time making it." "It's a really interesting story about when you have so much passion for something," she said. "It's about a guy who loved hockey so much and he persisted through everything, but unfortunately, he didn't get the help he needed." In an effort to prepare for the role, Reilly did her homework. "I actually got to speak to Pat Morey on the phone. She lives in Florida. My correspondence with her was very helpful," she said, prior to complimenting Mark O'Brien's performance as Terry Sawchuk for having "so many layers to it." On being an actress in the digital age, Reilly said, "The digital age makes you feel that you have a lot of opportunities since more content is being made. There is an abundance of things that you can be a part of. Now, you can create amazing performances on television. The writing for television is up to par with the level of writing in movies. There are a lot of cool projects being made. It is so easy to make your own content these days, even with an iPhone, and you can upload them yourself. It's an exciting time." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Don't try to be another Kate Winslet or Cate Blanchett. Obviously, be inspired by them but bring your own originality to everything you do because that is what makes you special. Also, you need to have a good work ethic and persistence. I am always in a class and I am always studying or listening to podcasts. You can always get better at what you do. Keep going." Read More: Goalie garnered a glowing review from This film about the life of NHL star Terry Sawchuk (portrayed by Mark O'Brien) will be in theaters on January 31, and it will be available on DVD and digital on February 25 via Dark Star Pictures.Georgina Reilly plays Sawchuk's wife Patricia "Pat" Morey. "It was awesome," she said about the film's experience. "Adriana Maggs is a wonderful director. I've worked with a couple of female directors in television but never on a full feature film, and it's just a different vibe on set. I was a new mother, my daughter was only four months old. It's a heavy story. Pat is a really interesting character. We had a good time making it.""It's a really interesting story about when you have so much passion for something," she said. "It's about a guy who loved hockey so much and he persisted through everything, but unfortunately, he didn't get the help he needed."In an effort to prepare for the role, Reilly did her homework. "I actually got to speak to Pat Morey on the phone. She lives in Florida. My correspondence with her was very helpful," she said, prior to complimenting Mark O'Brien's performance as Terry Sawchuk for having "so many layers to it."On being an actress in the digital age, Reilly said, "The digital age makes you feel that you have a lot of opportunities since more content is being made. There is an abundance of things that you can be a part of. Now, you can create amazing performances on television. The writing for television is up to par with the level of writing in movies. There are a lot of cool projects being made. It is so easy to make your own content these days, even with an iPhone, and you can upload them yourself. It's an exciting time."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Don't try to be another Kate Winslet or Cate Blanchett. Obviously, be inspired by them but bring your own originality to everything you do because that is what makes you special. Also, you need to have a good work ethic and persistence. I am always in a class and I am always studying or listening to podcasts. You can always get better at what you do. Keep going.": Goalie garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Georgina Reilly, Terry Sawchuk, Goalie, Actress Georgina Reilly Terry Sawchuk Goalie Actress