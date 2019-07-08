Actor Josh Swickard (Detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital") has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life. He is now a married man.
Swickard shared his wedding photo on his social networks: Instagram and Twitter. He married actress Lorynn York.
At this year's Nurses Ball on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital, Swickard performed The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This," which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
On Sunday, September 15, Swickard will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event in Baltimore, Maryland, along with co-stars William deVry, Eden McCoy, Tamara Braun, Wes Ramsey, and Donnell Turner.
In other Josh Swickard news, he and Lorynn will be starring in the indie film, The Reveal, that was written and directed by Kevan McClellan and Chloe Lanier. To learn more about The Reveal, check out its Indiegogo page.
