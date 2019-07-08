Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'General Hospital' star Josh Swickard marries Lorynn York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Josh Swickard (Detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital") has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life. He is now a married man.
Swickard shared his wedding photo on his social networks: Instagram and Twitter. He married actress Lorynn York.
At this year's Nurses Ball on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital, Swickard performed The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This," which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
On Sunday, September 15, Swickard will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event in Baltimore, Maryland, along with co-stars William deVry, Eden McCoy, Tamara Braun, Wes Ramsey, and Donnell Turner.
In other Josh Swickard news, he and Lorynn will be starring in the indie film, The Reveal, that was written and directed by Kevan McClellan and Chloe Lanier. To learn more about The Reveal, check out its Indiegogo page.
Read More: Josh Swickard chatted with Digital Journal back in the winter of 2018.
More about Josh Swickard, General hospital, Actor, Lorynn York, Abc
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US rapper ASAP Rocky appeals Sweden detention
British Columbia's forestry sector fighting for survival
Review: Sammi Rae Murciano, Los Vegas delight on 'Escapate' music video Special
Over a thousand Android apps collecting data without permission
Cruise ship in Venice near-miss just weeks after dock incident
Mitsotakis becomes Greece's new PM on vow to end economic crisis
Essential science: Google is running cold fusion experiments
Review: The Who's 'Tommy' Orchestral is a work of musical art, timeless Special
Hong Kong protesters moot Bank of China 'stress test' after latest clashes
Can computer ‘time travel’ thwart ransomware attacks?