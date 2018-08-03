Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Pelham - Emmy-nominated actor Michael Easton (Hamilton Finn on "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows in New York, with fellow General Hospital cast member Roger Howarth. On the following day, Easton and Howarth will be performing at Easton shared that both he and Howarth do an act as part of their show. "Roger enables me to get up on the stage, and I enable him. He and I have developed a rapport. It's a really good time. There is some music and some really good comedic stories," he said. "Roger is actually a good musician. He plays the guitar and I play the ukulele." In the past, both soap actors have played at the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. "We have done The Brokerage before," he said. "We are going to some new places this year to give some new fans the chance to see the show." This year, Easton earned his first career Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his role as Hamilton Finn on General Hospital. "I got a little help with putting that reel together. It is not something I do. hadn't submitted for the Emmys in about 10 years. It was a really great opportunity," he said. "I got to work with some really great actresses as Rebecca Budig and Finola Hughes. It was great to have them be a part of the Emmy reel." On his Emmy nominated reel, Easton explained, "Normally, I am pretty subtle, but I was detoxing and I was duct taped to a chair. I had a lot of fun doing those scenes." When asked what motivates him each day, Easton noted that he "loves what he does." "I am really blessed and really fortunate to get to do this. Every day, I learn something about myself going to work. It is always exciting, and every day I am really thankful for the job," he said. Regarding the key to longevity in the acting business, Easton said, "Stay focused. Keep motivating yourself, and just love it. You do it as long as you love it. I really love my character, and I love the story." For aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "go for it." "Believe in yourself and go for it. It is going to be a tough road, but if you believe in yourself, it will happen. You need to hang in there," he said. He defined the word success as "to love and to be loved." "I feel love every day from my family and my friends, and I love them back. That's what makes me happy," he said. "The past 10 years have been great. I wouldn't want to go back for a minute. I have had a good life. I am blessed." Easton is married to Ginevra Arabia, and they have two children together. "I get to spend a lot of time with my kids. That's one of the reasons why I love the job. Not a day goes by when I don't get to pick them up of drop them off to school, so that's really great," he said. Digital transformation of film and TV business On the impact of technology on the film and TV industry, Easton said, "Whatever way makes it more convenient for people to watch the show, I am all for it. I am a traditional guy and I have a cable package." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, Easton said, "I wish I could say I use a lot of it, but I am kind of old school. I use paper scripts, since I like to hold it. A lot of people use their tablets to work on their scripts." For his fans, he concluded, "We are not on without the fans. We do this for the fans. We have the fans in mind, when we are doing this. We love when we share stories and feedback with them, and when we laugh together with the fans. That's a beautiful moment. I really enjoy meeting the fans, and we appreciate everything that they do for us." 