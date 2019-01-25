'General Hospital' hosts fan event at Elvis Presley's Graceland

Graceland
is known as the home of the perennial "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley. It hosted a special General Hospital
fan event last weekend, and it featured such esteemed soap actors as Maurice Benard
, Steve Burton
, Finola Hughes, Wes Ramsey, James Patrick Stuart, Josh Swickard
, Donnell Turner
, Laura Wright, and Briana Nicole Henry (who plays the new Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford); moreover, the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, also participated.
Most impressive about this fan event at Graceland is that it held exclusive events in different locations of the Graceland campus. These included intimate General Hospital
-themed parties, the "Metro Court Hotel Lounge Party," as well as the live "Nurses Ball."
In addition, it featured exclusive screenings of classic episodes, never-before-seen footage, and even blooper reels.
To learn more about General Hospital
, check out the official ABC website
, and its Facebook page
.