article image'General Hospital' gears up for baby swap secret reveal

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
The hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" is gearing up for the reveal of baby Wiley's true parents, which is bound to be emotional and have a profound effect on the people of Port Charles.
The entire time Parry Shen (Brad Cooper) has kept the truth from Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) that he is the true father of baby Wiley (who is played by twins Erik and Theo Olson), and that Wiley is indeed his long lost son Jonah (that he thought was born stillborn). Lucas Jonas (Ryan Carnes) is starting to regain his memory little by little in flashbacks after he was in a coma for quite some time and it is only a matter of time until he remembers what Brad told him in the car right before the car crashed.
The shocking truth will be revealed this week according to the promo video that the show posted on Twitter. This news will certainly affect the entire Corinthos family, Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman), Julian Jerome (William deVry), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who thinks that she is Wiley's biological mother, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) as well as Lucas and Brad's relationship. This is one week of General Hospital that should not be missed since this storyline has been going on for several years.
To learn more about General Hospital, check out the official ABC website.
