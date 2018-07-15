Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGeneral Hospital fan event to benefit Sandy Rollman Foundation

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Philadelphia - On September 15, a General Hospital Fantasy event will take place at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, which will benefit the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
It will be an up-close and intimate event with such acclaimed soap actors as Emmy nominee William deVry (who portrays Julian Jerome), three-time Emmy winner Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome), Emmy winner Wally Kurth (Ned Ashton), and Emmy nominee James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine).
At this Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit, fans and audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and get acquainted with the veteran soap actors. It will include a question and answer session, meet and greet, autograph signing and photo opportunities.
For more information on this September 15th event at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, visit the Coastal Entertainment homepage.
Speaking of William deVry, he serves as the official celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The actor chatted with Digital Journal about his work with the foundation. Robin Cohen is the co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
Robin Cohen CEO of Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
Robin Cohen, CEO of Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
Christopher Galluzzo
To learn more about the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation and its upcoming events, check out its official website, and Facebook page.
More about General hospital, sandy rollman, Ovarian cancer, Foundation, Robin Cohen
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
'Freedom is over': Russians dread end of World Cup cheer
Review: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ hits High Park with energy and style Special
Macron cheers from the stands -- then 'dabs' in the changing room
Review: The Struts warm up Jones Beach stage for the Foo Fighters Special
Review: Foo Fighters bring 'Concrete and Gold' Tour to Long Island Special
Machine learning method for robots to see into the near future
Italy's request to take migrants "road to hell": Czech PM
Artificial intelligence to predict drug side effects
Crews battle dozens of forest fires in northeastern Ontario
Ontario shuts down EV rebates leaving Tesla owners owing $14,000