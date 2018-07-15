It will be an up-close and intimate event with such acclaimed soap actors as Emmy nominee William deVry (who portrays Julian Jerome), three-time Emmy winner Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome), Emmy winner Wally Kurth (Ned Ashton), and Emmy nominee James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine).
At this Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit, fans and audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and get acquainted with the veteran soap actors. It will include a question and answer session, meet and greet, autograph signing and photo opportunities.
For more information on this September 15th event at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, visit the Coastal Entertainment homepage
Speaking of William deVry, he serves as the official celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. The actor chatted with Digital Journal
about his work with the foundation. Robin Cohen
is the co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
To learn more about the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation and its upcoming events, check out its official website
, and Facebook page
