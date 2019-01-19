By By Markos Papadatos 13 mins ago in Entertainment The cast and crew of "General Hospital" remember their make-up artist Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, at the age of 59. She was well-loved by everybody in the cast. Emmy winner Maurice Benard (who plays Sonny Corinthos) honored Messina with a moving and elaborate post on Actor Wally Kurth shared that his heart breaks for her. He noted that Messina was a fan of the show, and the cast and crew were a fan of hers in return. Kurth Jon Lindstrom (Dr. Kelly Collins/Ryan Chamberlain on the show) expressed his love for Messina on Veteran actor, director, and producer Tristan Rogers noted his sadness for Messina's passing. "She was there from the start. She was an original. The show will not be the same," Rogers The cast and crew of the show set up a GoFund Me page in honor of Donna Messina, for the education of her three sons. To learn more about her GoFund Me page, Earlier this month, General Hospital also honored veteran actress Messina was a vital part of the daytime drama for 36 years. She was the head of the Make up and Hair Department. The cause of her death has not been revealed. They dedicated the January 4th General Hospital episode in her memory.She was well-loved by everybody in the cast. Emmy winner Maurice Benard (who plays Sonny Corinthos) honored Messina with a moving and elaborate post on Instagram Actor Wally Kurth shared that his heart breaks for her. He noted that Messina was a fan of the show, and the cast and crew were a fan of hers in return. Kurth described her as "the heart and soul of the GH hair/makeup room."Jon Lindstrom (Dr. Kelly Collins/Ryan Chamberlain on the show) expressed his love for Messina on social media for her kindness and support, as well as her honesty.Veteran actor, director, and producer Tristan Rogers noted his sadness for Messina's passing. "She was there from the start. She was an original. The show will not be the same," Rogers posted . "She was a special person. As much a part of the golden age as anyone," Rogers added.The cast and crew of the show set up a GoFund Me page in honor of Donna Messina, for the education of her three sons. To learn more about her GoFund Me page, click here Earlier this month, General Hospital also honored veteran actress Susan Brown , for its January 3rd episode, which aired one day prior to the Donna Messina tribute. More about General hospital, Maurice Benard, donna messina, Makeup artist General hospital Maurice Benard donna messina Makeup artist