By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "General Hospital" alum Billy Miller (Drew Cain) has secured a brand new role in the upcoming crime series "Truth Be Told." Truth Be Told is co-produced by Academy Award winners Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer, and it features such acclaimed actors as Spencer and Aaron Paul. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 6, 2019. Spencer stars as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, who is investigating the case of convicted serial killer Warren Cave, played by Emmy winner Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad). Billy Miller will be playing the recurring role of Alex Dunn, who is the husband of Lanie (portrayed by actress Lizzy Caplan). The trailer of Truth Be Told may be seen below. Aside from playing Drew Cain on General Hospital for the past five years, Miller is known for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and The Restless, and Richie Novak on the defunct ABC daytime drama series All My Children. A distinguished soap actor, Miller just turned 40 years old last month. His mantel holds three Daytime Emmy Awards, two for "Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" and one for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on the CBS drama The Young and The Restless. For more information on Truth Be Told, check out the Apple TV+ website. As Digital Journal reported, Miller checked out of ABC's General Hospital as Drew Cain.