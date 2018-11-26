Email
article imageGeneral Hospital actors to partake in 'Teal's Got Talent' benefit

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Philadelphia - On May 4, 2019, it was announced that the "Teal's Got Talent" competition will take place at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia. This event benefits the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
Particularly impressive about this "Teal's Got Talent" competition is that it will feature performances from ovarian cancer survivors. Five daytime actors from the hit ABC drama series General Hospital will service as judges.
These actors will include Emmy nominees Michael Easton, Lynn Herring and Rebecca Budig, as well as Wes Ramsey, and Josh Swickard.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, acclaimed soap actors William deVry, Maura West, Wally Kurth, and James Patrick Stuart participated in yet another benefit for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. September was Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
For more information on the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, check out its official website, and follow them on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal spoke with Robin, Cohen, the co-founder and CEO of the foundation.
