Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard announces engagement

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"General Hospital" actor Josh Swickard, who plays Detective Harrison Chase, is off the market. He announced that he is engaged via a posting on his social networks.
The 26-year-old heartthrob actor acknowledged that he always had a difficult time posting about his private life on social media; however, he was thrilled to reveal that he asked fellow actress Lorynn York to marry him during a ski trip. "I love you so much and I can’t wait to grow old with you," Swickard posted.
In other Josh Swickard news, the actor chatted with Digital Journal about his role on the hit ABC daytime drama, his daily motivations, and he spoke about several nonprofit organizations that are special to him.
Josh Swickard
Josh Swickard
ABC, Craig Sjodin
In February of 2019, Swickard will be in New York, where he will participate in a few General Hospital fan events. On February 22, Swickard will be at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island at its Lil' Room. He will be joined by William deVry and Donnell Turner.
On February 23, Swickard will be at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, alongside deVry and Turner; furthermore, on that same night, they will host a private dinner in Astoria, New York.
On May 4, 2019, Swickard will be a part of "Teal's Got Talent," which will be held at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia. This event will also feature such General Hospital castmates as Michael Easton, Lynn Herring, Rebecca Budig, and Wes Ramsey; moreover, will benefit the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
To learn more about actor Josh Swickard, check out his Twitter and Instagram page.
More about General hospital, Engaged, Actor, Josh Swickard, Fan
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Mexico's president decrees tax cuts for U.S. border region
Essential Science: Pathway to alcohol addiction discovered
Upbeat Macron vows to do better amid 'yellow vest' protests
Review: ‘Welcome to Marwen’ makes it easy to get lost in the fantasy Special
NASA spaceship zooms toward farthest world ever photographed
Op-Ed: Top 10 female interviews in music of 2018
CCTV footage shows men transporting 'Khashoggi body parts'
UK awards Brexit ferry contract to firm with no ships
Tesla still has over 3,000 Model 3's left in inventory in the US
Notable deaths in the music business in 2018