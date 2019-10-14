Email
Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Former "General Hospital" actor Robert Palmer Watkins and his roommates recently lost their home in a fire a few weeks ago.
On September 21, an electrical fire had struck the home of Robert Watkins and his roommates and the home sustained major damage, which made it inhabitable (due to smoke and water damage).
Watkins played the role of Dillon Quartermaine on the hit soap opera General Hospital.
Many of his former General Hospital co-stars (past and present) expressed their support for him and his GoFund Me campaign on social media, including Emmy winners Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) and Hayley Erin (Kiki Jerome).
Ever gracious, Watkins expressed his gratitude to all. "I have lost track of how many @GeneralHospital castmates and viewers/friends have donated and shouted out support for my roomies and me through this house fire situation. Thank you, guys. It has been hard but we are survivors. I feel the love and please know that your support is strong," he tweeted to his fans and followers.
For more information on Robert Palmer Watkins' GoFund Me campaign, click here.
To learn more about actor Robert Palmer Watkins, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Robert Palmer Watkins chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2018 about his career in acting and music, as well as the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.
More about Robert Palmer Watkins, General hospital, Actor, laura wright, Abc
 
