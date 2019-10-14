On September 21, an electrical fire had struck the home of Robert Watkins and his roommates and the home sustained major damage, which made it inhabitable (due to smoke and water damage).
Watkins played the role of Dillon Quartermaine on the hit soap opera General Hospital
.
Many of his former General Hospital
co-stars (past and present) expressed their support for him and his GoFund Me campaign on social media, including Emmy winners Laura Wright
(Carly Corinthos) and Hayley Erin
(Kiki Jerome).
Ever gracious, Watkins expressed his gratitude to all. "I have lost track of how many @GeneralHospital castmates and viewers/friends have donated and shouted out support for my roomies and me through this house fire situation. Thank you, guys. It has been hard but we are survivors. I feel the love and please know that your support is strong," he tweeted
to his fans and followers.
