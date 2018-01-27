Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGary Valentine to perform comedy show at The Paramount

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor and comedian Gary Valentine will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on February 16, 2018, as part of "The Paramount Comedy Series Presents."
At The Paramount, Valentine will be joined by Cisco Duran, Mick Thomas & Jessica Kirson with special guest Kevin Dombrowski.
He stars in the new CBS comedy, Kevin Can Wait, opposite his real-life brother Kevin James. In the show, he plays Kyle Gable, Kevin's fireman brother. He also appeared on The King of Queens for nine years on CBS, where he played Danny, and he also wrote several of the episodes in the hit series.
Valentine's television credits include Fargo and Chelsea Lately among others, and his own stand-up comedy special "Comedy Central Presents: Gary Valentine." A native of Long Island, Valentine has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for over two decades.
He is actively involved with charity work. Valentine supports the JVK Foundation, which was named after his father, which subsequently supports other charities such as Retinitis Pigmentosa. His sister suffers from the disease.
This past January, Valentine made a special appearance at The Paramount, where he introduced Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot for their headlining concert, and even sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" on stage with them.
To learn more about this upcoming comedy show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on Gary Valentine, follow him on Twitter.
More about Gary Valentine, Paramount, Comedy, Kevin James
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Papua's deadly measles outbreak shows decades of neglect: experts
Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?
Saudi football teams denied neutral venues for Qatar clashes
Ashley Cleveland talks new album 'One More Song,' Chris Stapleton Special
Review: Eminem amazing at Irving Plaza in New York for Citi Sound Vault Special
NASA's 'space tech' continues to make impact on society
On the stump at 92: Malaysia's Mahathir woos key rural voters
Review: Jeff Timmons and Larger Than Life fantastic at Mulcahy's Special
'The Bold and The Beautiful' earns 2018 Emmy pre-nominations
Spanish court suspends Puigdemont's return to power in Catalonia