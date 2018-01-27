By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Entertainment Actor and comedian Gary Valentine will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on February 16, 2018, as part of "The Paramount Comedy Series Presents." He stars in the new CBS comedy, Kevin Can Wait, opposite his real-life brother Kevin James. In the show, he plays Kyle Gable, Kevin's fireman brother. He also appeared on The King of Queens for nine years on CBS, where he played Danny, and he also wrote several of the episodes in the hit series. Valentine's television credits include Fargo and Chelsea Lately among others, and his own stand-up comedy special "Comedy Central Presents: Gary Valentine." A native of Long Island, Valentine has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for over two decades. He is actively involved with charity work. Valentine supports the JVK Foundation, which was named after his father, which subsequently supports other charities such as Retinitis Pigmentosa. His sister suffers from the disease. This past January, Valentine made a special appearance at To learn more about this upcoming comedy show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's For more information on Gary Valentine, follow him on At The Paramount, Valentine will be joined by Cisco Duran, Mick Thomas & Jessica Kirson with special guest Kevin Dombrowski.He stars in the new CBS comedy, Kevin Can Wait, opposite his real-life brother Kevin James. In the show, he plays Kyle Gable, Kevin's fireman brother. He also appeared on The King of Queens for nine years on CBS, where he played Danny, and he also wrote several of the episodes in the hit series.Valentine's television credits include Fargo and Chelsea Lately among others, and his own stand-up comedy special "Comedy Central Presents: Gary Valentine." A native of Long Island, Valentine has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for over two decades.He is actively involved with charity work. Valentine supports the JVK Foundation, which was named after his father, which subsequently supports other charities such as Retinitis Pigmentosa. His sister suffers from the disease.This past January, Valentine made a special appearance at The Paramount , where he introduced Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot for their headlining concert, and even sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" on stage with them.To learn more about this upcoming comedy show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's official website For more information on Gary Valentine, follow him on Twitter More about Gary Valentine, Paramount, Comedy, Kevin James Gary Valentine Paramount Comedy Kevin James