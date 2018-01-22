By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment British actor Gary Oldman has been unstoppable this awards season. He is the front-runner to win the 2018 Academy Award for "Best Actor." Yesterday evening, Oldman took home the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role." "I am thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight," Oldman said, in his humble yet emotional acceptance speech. Ironically enough, this was his first career SAG award. A few weeks prior, on January 7, 2018, Oldman also won the Golden Globe for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama." This was his first-ever Golden Globe nomination. In 2012, Oldman earned his first Academy Award nomination for "Best Actor" for his acting work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. The 2018 Academy Award nominations will be officially announced tomorrow, and Gary Oldman's name will certainly be on the ballot as one of the top five nominees for "Best Actor." At the same time, he is the favorite to win that coveted Oscar category. Darkest Hour should be a contender in other categories as well. His time has come, and the award would be based on merit. Congratulations! His performance in Darkest Hour was transformative as U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The movie, and his acting performance in particular, earned glowing reviews from fans and film critics worldwide, and rightfully so.Yesterday evening, Oldman took home the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role." "I am thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight," Oldman said, in his humble yet emotional acceptance speech. Ironically enough, this was his first career SAG award.A few weeks prior, on January 7, 2018, Oldman also won the Golden Globe for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama." This was his first-ever Golden Globe nomination.In 2012, Oldman earned his first Academy Award nomination for "Best Actor" for his acting work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.The 2018 Academy Award nominations will be officially announced tomorrow, and Gary Oldman's name will certainly be on the ballot as one of the top five nominees for "Best Actor." At the same time, he is the favorite to win that coveted Oscar category. Darkest Hour should be a contender in other categories as well. His time has come, and the award would be based on merit. Congratulations! More about gary oldman, Best actor, Oscar gary oldman Best actor Oscar