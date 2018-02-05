Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") chatted with Digital Journal about his Doritos Blaze and MTN DEW ICE Super Bowl LII commercial. On working with Busta Rhymes and mastering the rap, Dinklage said, "That was probably the most nerve-wrecking and hardest thing I've ever done. Nobody raps faster than Busta Rhymes. Few people do. So, I really had my work cut out for me, but I think I pulled it off in the end. I really did my homework." When asked what motivates him each day, Dinklage noted that it was the "ability to get better," as well as the "ability to find happiness." Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, he said, "As long as movies and television shows are intelligent at heart, technology has only made them better." For aspiring actors, Dinklage's advice is as follows: "Don't ever feel uncomfortable. Do what you want. Follow your gut! Never find yourself in a situation that makes you uncomfortable, or makes you feel that you are compromising myself. Stay true to who you are, and it will work out." Dinklage listed Australian actress Cate Blanchett as his dream female acting partner, and subsequently praised her for being "one of the greatest actresses ever." Throughout his career in the entertainment industry, Dinklage earned two Emmy awards for his acting work on Game of Thrones, where he portrays Tyrion Lannister. "That was incredible!" he exclaimed. "I am very proud of that." In this new Doritos Blaze vs. MTN DEW ICE Super Bowl commercial, the Game of Thrones actor was paired with rapper Busta Rhymes as part of "Team Doritos." They were partaking in a rap battle vs. Missy Elliott and Morgan Freeman from "Team MTN DEW." "That felt fantastic! I was honored to be included in the Super Bowl commercial family," he said. "I got to work with some really talented people," he admitted.On working with Busta Rhymes and mastering the rap, Dinklage said, "That was probably the most nerve-wrecking and hardest thing I've ever done. Nobody raps faster than Busta Rhymes. Few people do. So, I really had my work cut out for me, but I think I pulled it off in the end. I really did my homework."When asked what motivates him each day, Dinklage noted that it was the "ability to get better," as well as the "ability to find happiness."Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, he said, "As long as movies and television shows are intelligent at heart, technology has only made them better."For aspiring actors, Dinklage's advice is as follows: "Don't ever feel uncomfortable. Do what you want. Follow your gut! Never find yourself in a situation that makes you uncomfortable, or makes you feel that you are compromising myself. Stay true to who you are, and it will work out."Dinklage listed Australian actress Cate Blanchett as his dream female acting partner, and subsequently praised her for being "one of the greatest actresses ever."Throughout his career in the entertainment industry, Dinklage earned two Emmy awards for his acting work on Game of Thrones, where he portrays Tyrion Lannister. "That was incredible!" he exclaimed. "I am very proud of that." More about Peter Dinklage, Super bowl, Game Of Thrones, Commercial Peter Dinklage Super bowl Game Of Thrones Commercial