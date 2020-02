Galen Gering to exit 'Days of Our Lives,' thanks the fans

He played the role of Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives from 2008 to 2020. He has been a favorite among the dedicated fans of the show. Gering thanked his fans for all of their love and support. "You guys know how grateful I am," he said, effusively.Aside from his acting work on Days of Our Lives, Gering is known for his portrayal of Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald in the defunct daytime drama series Passions, which he played from 1999 to 2008.Ironically enough, Gering is celebrating his birthday today.In other Galen Gering news , he will be starring in the dark comedy Fangirl with Eileen Davidson and Shawn Christian.Other Days of Our Lives actors that have been released from their contracts include Freddie Smith Chandler Massey , and Casey Moss To learn more about actor Galen Gering, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram