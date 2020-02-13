Galen Gering to exit 'Days of Our Lives,' thanks the fans

He played the role of Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives
from 2008 to 2020. He has been a favorite among the dedicated fans of the show.
Gering
thanked his fans for all of their love and support. "You guys know how grateful I am," he said, effusively.
Aside from his acting work on Days of Our Lives
, Gering is known for his portrayal of Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald in the defunct daytime drama series Passions
, which he played from 1999 to 2008.
Ironically enough, Gering is celebrating his birthday today.
In other Galen Gering news
, he will be starring in the dark comedy Fangirl
with Eileen Davidson and Shawn Christian.
Other Days of Our Lives
actors that have been released from their contracts include Freddie Smith
, Chandler Massey
, and Casey Moss
.
To learn more about actor Galen Gering, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.