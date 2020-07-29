Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Galen Gering ("Days of Our Lives" and "Passions") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his entertainment career, his definition of success in acting and in life, and the upcoming virtual Zoom fan events this weekend. "I will be doing this fan event with Eric Martsolf, who is also great. It won't be dull, that's for sure," he added. "It's great that this event finds a way to give back to Cedars CanSupport." He is known for playing Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, as well as his portrayal of Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald in the defunct daytime series Passions. "Rafe has a quality that doesn't allow him to quit or give up on anything. A lot of people look up to somebody like Rafe," he said. "Rafe goes against all odds, he fights for the underdog, and he looks out for his family. He always finds a way to do what he considers the right thing. To some degree, Rafe is one of the more morally upstanding characters on the show. He is a very inspiring character." "Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald and Rafe Hernandez are very similar characters, to be honest with you," he admitted. "It's funny because the effect and feel of Passions is still with us. People still love it, and it has lasting impact on people. I am certainly glad to have been a part of it." On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "The desire to be good and the desire to be there for my other co-workers, who put their time in. If you are going to do something, you might as well give it your all and make it the best that you can. I love to go in there, mix it up and have a good time. It's a great job and I am grateful for it." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, Gering responded, ""It is definitely challenging at times, no question about that. We always find a way to do the scenes. That's the nature of this genre. The brain is a muscle and the more you work it, the better you get at it. You need to be accepting of yourself, and remember that you gave it your all and that you put the work in. When you get on set, you need to let it go and just immerse yourself in the scene. Putting the time in and doing your homework is key." In the digital series, Venice: The Series, he played the role of Owen Brogno opposite Crystal Chappell, who played his on-screen sister Gina Brogno. "That was fun. I love Crystal and I know what a huge undertaking it is to put shows like that together. She was great, we had so many good laughs. Venice was really fun and it was neat to be at the forefront of the digital drama genre, and it is exciting to see how it has grown and how it continues to grow. I understand how much work goes into it. All of these streaming services are picking up so many series," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great because you have a greater latitude to make things that you couldn't before. Technology has made it easier to produce digital series. You can shoot content on your iPhone, so that's exciting. I think it's a really exciting time for filmmakers and television too." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Unless you really love acting, do something else. You need to work hard in the craft of acting and study that. You need to understand that just because you are good, nobody is going to give you an acting job. There are many variables that go into it. You need to have patience and a very thick skin and you need to enjoy every moment (the auditions, breaking down the scripts and studying them, and all those little things). Work tirelessly, find great people and work with those people. Also, be inspired by those people and and learn from them." Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, he said, "putting in hard work and taking care of yourself. Your best asset is your mind and your body and you need to look after those things, you need to stay sharp. It takes a lot of hard work and diligence to stay in this business. Also, having gone to film school has helped me see the big picture and make small changes. I feel grateful for the longevity I've had, no question about that, but I've definitely put the work in as well." He listed "landscaping and architectural design" as his alternate career choice. "I've renovated a lot of homes, and it has been great to have other artistic outputs," he said. Gering acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in this pandemic. "For me, it's spending more time with my family, we have become closer-knit, even though we were pretty close before," he said. "The pandemic has been a good reboot, not just for us, but for America in general. There is a silver lining and I know I am not alone in that." If he were to do any track and field event, Gering shared that he would do the "pole vault." "It looks so crazy to me. It seems like you're defying gravity," he explained. In his personal life, he is a husband to Jenna and a father to two sons, Dillon and Jensen. "One of the great things about this job is that I am home in time to pick the kids up from school. I am fortunate enough to have a great, consistent gig," he said. Gering defined the word success as "being true to yourself." "Standing up for what you believe in, being a good person, giving to others, and finding the happiness in that. In this business, as an actor, you need to have trust with your co-stars since they will have your back too, and that's an important facet. Also, trying my best to be a good parent. Success, for me, also expands in life as a husband and as a father. As I get older and look back on things, that's what leaves a lasting impression, it's not the money or the fame, it's about the impact that you've had on the people around you," he said. For his longtime fans and supporters, he said, "Thank you so much. I feel so lucky to have been on this journey that has been like a good dream. I've had so many wonderful memories and I don't think I would be where I am now without the love and support from the fans. There is so much outpouring of beautiful sentiments, and I am still taken aback by it all. I will always be touched by the support that I've had." To learn more about actor Galen Gering, check out his On Sunday, August 2, Gering will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment Zoom fan event, along with Eric Martsolf, where the proceeds help Cedars CanSupport . "I think it's great to find ways to connect with the fans, and that's a creative way to do it. To learn more about actor Galen Gering, check out his IMDb page , and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter