Greg Rikaart CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Eric Martsolf Mitchell Haaseth, NBC

Actor Gilles Marini Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer

Smith is known for his portrayal of Sonny Kiriakis on the hit NBC daytime drama, Days of Our Lives. In 2015, Smith took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for this role.He will be joined by Greg Rikaart , who was formerly on Days of Our Lives as Leo Stark, and now is back on the CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless as Kevin Fisher, as well as Gilles Marini (Ted Laurent) and Emmy winner Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), both of which currently star on Days of Our Lives.In mid-July, Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal about this forthcoming fan event in Tarrytown, New York, and his latest endeavors.To learn more about this upcoming Star Struck fan event in August in Tarrytown, New York, check out its official website