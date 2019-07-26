Smith is known for his portrayal of Sonny Kiriakis on the hit NBC daytime drama, Days of Our Lives
. In 2015, Smith took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for this role.
Greg Rikaart
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
He will be joined by Greg Rikaart
, who was formerly on Days of Our Lives
as Leo Stark, and now is back on the CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless
as Kevin Fisher, as well as Gilles Marini
(Ted Laurent) and Emmy winner Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), both of which currently star on Days of Our Lives
.
Eric Martsolf
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
In mid-July, Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal
about this forthcoming fan event in Tarrytown, New York, and his latest endeavors.
Actor Gilles Marini
Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer
