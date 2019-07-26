Email
article imageFreddie Smith to participate in 'Summer Fever' event in Tarrytown

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Tarrytown - On August 10 and 11, Emmy award-winning actor Freddie Smith will be partaking at a Star Struck fan event at Tarrytown, New York, where he will join three other actors.
Smith is known for his portrayal of Sonny Kiriakis on the hit NBC daytime drama, Days of Our Lives. In 2015, Smith took home the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for this role.
Greg Rikaart
Greg Rikaart
CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
He will be joined by Greg Rikaart, who was formerly on Days of Our Lives as Leo Stark, and now is back on the CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless as Kevin Fisher, as well as Gilles Marini (Ted Laurent) and Emmy winner Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), both of which currently star on Days of Our Lives.
Eric Martsolf
Eric Martsolf
Mitchell Haaseth, NBC
In mid-July, Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal about this forthcoming fan event in Tarrytown, New York, and his latest endeavors.
Actor Gilles Marini
Actor Gilles Marini
Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer
To learn more about this upcoming Star Struck fan event in August in Tarrytown, New York, check out its official website.
