Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Freddie Smith chatted with Digital Journal about his role as Sonny Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," his motivations as an actor and the upcoming Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, on August 10 and 11. "We will also do a Sleepy Hollow Graveyard Tour on Saturday, which is going to be interesting since it's something I've never done before," he admitted. "We can all share that experience together, and on Sunday morning, we have a farewell brunch, where we will say our goodbyes. We get to spend quality time with our loyal fans." At this fan event, Smith will be joined by Emmy winner Eric Martsolf and former Days of Our Lives co-stars Gilles Marini and Greg Rikaart. "It's a good group. We have such an amazing group of talented actors that are cool people," he said. "Everyone has been super awesome to work with." For more information on this Star Struck fan event this weekend in Tarrytown, New York, check out its Smith is drawn to his character Sonny Kiriakis since he is "always a positive guy with his heart on his sleeve." "Sonny cares about others and has integrity and he loves with all his heart," he said. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy (where he has to memorize a great volume of pages and pages of script), he said, "We know what we are talking about and what is going on, which makes it easier to memorize the dialogue. You know the relationships with all the people that you are talking about." He continued, "In an audition, it is a lot harder to memorize pages since you don't know much about the characters. There is much more work. Now, that you are in this machine when you get a script, you learn it quickly. You sit down and spend a good 20 minutes on it and you run it with your fellow actors a few times before you shoot it." In 2015, Smith won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his work on Days of Our Lives. "That felt really good and was kind of surreal," he said. "I will look back and see the video of accepting it, which brings me back to that moment. My parents were there to experience that moment, which was really important to me. That was super cool." On his motivations as an actor, he said, "I feel blessed that I found what I like at such a young age. I was able to build this skillset. I love going to work, tell a story and play a character. My character is still meaningful to so many people around the world. I am very grateful and blessed." "What I love doing impacts people in such a positive way. It's just a home run," he added. On being an actor in this digital age, Smith said, "I am so excited that we have the creative control, especially now that there are no more gatekeepers." "You can write and put out your own content. You can shoot everything on your iPhone, and you can make a name for yourself for agents and casting directors to come and find you," he said. The best advice he was ever given was the following: "Knowledge is power." "This saying has stuck around forever and I understand it now. We have to continue to learn and continue to fill our heads with knowledge, that way we can grow. That is what life is all about," he said. Speaking of advice, his advice for young and aspiring actors is to "start putting out content on Instagram, YouTube, Smith defined the word success as "doing what you want every day." "Having the ability to live life on your terms whatever that may be," he said. For his fans, he concluded about the Tarrytown fan event, "If you are close to town come and say 'what's up.' It is going to be a great time. I will be there with Eric Martsolf, Gilles Marini, and Greg Rikaart, and we will all be there to hang out with the fans and get to say 'thank you' to them in person. "That way, they can build their own calling card and they can have some leverage," he said.Smith defined the word success as "doing what you want every day." "Having the ability to live life on your terms whatever that may be," he said.For his fans, he concluded about the Tarrytown fan event, "If you are close to town come and say 'what's up.' It is going to be a great time. I will be there with Eric Martsolf, Gilles Marini, and Greg Rikaart, and we will all be there to hang out with the fans and get to say 'thank you' to them in person. We owe our entire show to our fans who tune in every day. This is why we love doing these events around the country: to say thank you to the fans."To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Freddie Smith, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram