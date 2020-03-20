Emmy award-winning soap actor Freddie Smith ("Days of Our Lives") just celebrated his birthday. He has been active on his YouTube channel keeping his fans engaged and up-to-date.
On March 19, Smith turned 32 years old. Last month, it was reported that both Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey exited Days of Our Lives and their roles as Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton respectively.
In the meantime, Smith and Alyssa Tabit (his fiancée) have been keeping their fans updated on their latest news and ventures via the Freddie and Alyssa YouTube channel.
Their latest vlog post was on their first day in quarantine (during the Coronavirus pandemic), and it may be seen below.
Smith recently revealed to his fans and followers that he and Alyssa set their wedding date for May 5, 2021, so congratulations are in order for the lucky couple.
To learn more about Freddie and Alyssa, check out their official Facebook page.